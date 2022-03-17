Land dispute: Arijodi/Ologunmolaare appoints new family head

Following disputes over family land and removal of the erstwhile leader of the family, the Arijodi/Ologunmolaare family in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State has appointed Mr. Boluwaji Ajayi Aladekanye as head of their family. The appointment of Adekanye followed the removal of Mrs. Taye Ologede, who the court had ordered to convey a meeting of the family to resolve the dispute over family land. An Akure High Court, presided over by Justice Aderemi Adegoroye had ordered the Arijodi/ Ologunmolaare family to resolve any dispute over land within the family. The court ordered that those who had purchased land from the family must revalidate their receipt.

However, at the meeting of the family held at the family house in Ijoka area of Akure yesterday, the Arijodi/Ologunmolaare family removed Ologede and appointed Aladekanye as head of the family, while Mr. Gbenga Omolere would serve as the Secretary.

The spokesman of the family, Mr Jimoh Oke said it was an abnormality and against the tradition of Akure Kingdom to have a woman as the head of the family. The family also allege that the woman, Ologede, is not a bonafide member of the family as she is the must move forward and that is why we are appointing Boluwaji Ajayi Aladekanye as our head in this family. “We have all rejected her, Ologede as head of our family, nobody appointed or picked her as head of Arijodi/Ologunmolaare family, she is just self-acclaimed head of the family.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...