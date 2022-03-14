Land dispute: Bizwoman alleges illegal detention of husband by police

A businesswoman, Mrs Uche Ukpaka, has accused the Federal Government of using the Special Fraud Unit (SFU) of the Nigeria Police to unlawfully detain her husband, Mr. Ignatus Ukpaka, over a civil dispute pertaining to a land owned by him in Banana Island. Addressing a press conference, Mrs Ukpaka said her husband who is suffering an underlying ailment was arrested in Lagos by the Police on March 8, 2022, under the guise of executing a warrant of arrest for a criminal charge over the ownership of the land. She stated that the Federal Government had in 2014 brought a criminal charge against her husband at a Federal High Court in Lagos over the land issue. She further disclosed that the charge was dismissed for being illegal and unconstitutional, while her husband was also cleared of any criminal act. She further stated that surprisingly, the Federal Government, in 2018, brought another criminal charge over the same issue against her husband and that the court in 2019 dismissed the charge declarin it unconstitutional and unlawful while also discharging her husband. Mrs Ukpaka added that to settle the issue of ownership of the land, her husband filed a suit against the Federal Government and the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) at a Lagos High Court. According to her, after 5 years of litigation between the parties, the Lagos High Court presided over by Justice Oyekan-Abdullahi in a judgement delivered in September 2020 declared his husband and his company, owners of the same land and ordered the Federal Government to facilitate their perfection of title documents to the land. She noted that in breach of rule of law, the Federal Government has refused to abide by the judgement of the Lagos State High Court and the two earlier judgments of the Federal High Court and has now brought a criminal charge for the third time on the same land before the Federal High Court. She said: “In further breach of the rights of my husband without serving him any notice of the new criminal charge, policemen from the SFU under the instruction of the complainant, NDIC, stormed my husband’s office on March 8, 2022, forcefully took him away, detained him in their cell and forcibly brought him to court on March 9, 2022, under a warrant of arrest that stated that he didn’t come to court on November 26, 2021, when the court didn’t even sit. “On that March 9, 2022, when he was brought to court, the court also did not sit but the police refused to let my husband go and are still detaining him in their cell. It is really surprising what an ordinary Nigeria citizen is going through for owning a land which agents of the Federal Government are interested in. Warning that the FG government would be held to account if anything happen to her husband, Mrs Ukpakpa said: “My husband has serious health issues and despite our appeals to the police to release him since no court order was issued for his detention, they have continued to detain him. It is clear that the Federal Government has no regards for the court. So, we are warning that those illegally detaining him on the order people from ‘above’ will be held responsible if anything happens to him”.

