Land dispute: Body of man, 53, found in cellophane bag

Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

 

The body of missing 53-year-old Joseph Isu, a native of Amata, Akpoha in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State has been found inside a cellophane bag with a large stone tied round his neck and a gunshot injury on his right leg.
Isu’s stomach was also cut wide open by his killers.
The deceased neighbouring community, Ezeke Amasiri also in the local government area of the state have been at odds over the ownership of land and a quarry in the area.
Three persons were reported injured and are receiving treatment in hospital, while Isu was declared missing after Ezeke Amasiri allegedly attacked Amata Akpoha last week.
A  search party was  organised by the Afikpo North Divisional Police Officer (DPO) which discovered Isu’s body. The corpse has been deposited at the Mater  Hospital Mortuary, Afikpo for an autopsy to be carried out on it.
Confirming the incident, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah said:  “You would recalled that on September 28 one Joseph Isu, aged 53 years, was declared missing by the family after the attack on Amata Akpoha people by suspected Ezeke Amasiri Community over land/quarry ownership where about three persons were also reported injured and were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
“The search party organised by the Afikpo North Divisional Police Officer (DPO) recovered the body of the said Mr. Joseph packaged in a cellophane bag with heavy stone hanged round his neck, with gunshot injury on his right leg and his stomach cut wide open. The corpse has been deposited at Matha memorial Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy.”
Chairman  of the local government, Mrs. Obiageri Oko Enyim, condemned the incident and urged  security agencies to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of the dastardly act to serve as a deterrent to others.

