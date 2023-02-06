Land Dispute: Community accuses church of flouting court’s order

Residents and landlords of Maba Town in Asheshe Area of Ogun State have accused the Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DCLM) of flouting a court’s order on a land in dispute. The community accused the church of flouting the order of Justice O. Ogunfowora of an Ogun State High Court in Abeokuta, in a suit designated AB/131/2021, which restrained the Incorporated Trustees Of Deeper Christian Life Ministry and one, Franklyn Osezua, from further demolishing any house at Unity Estate, Maba Town. Specifically, the community pointed accusing fingers at the DCLM for engaging the community in a land dispute over a boundary point they share.

Maba community shared a boundary with the church where the campsite is situated. Addressing judiciary correspondents at the scene of a demolition allegedly executed by the church, Chairman of Unity Estate, Mr. Richard Omoniyi, alleged that on January 31, 2023, the church mobilised armed thugs and policemen to invade their peaceful community and inflicted injuries as they destroyed property worth millions of naira.

He added that in an attempt to get the matter amicably resolved, the landlords wrote the church headquarters in Gbagada Area of Lagos State, and when there was no response, the community took the matter to court. According to Omoniyi, the trial judge had equally issued an order that no one should bring caterpillars, thugs, or anybody into the land in dispute situated at Jekayinfa Arigbabu Family Land, now known as Unity Estate, Maba Town, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area, pending determination of the substantive suit. Omoniyi further revealed that the court also restrained the defendants’ agents, workmen, or anybody acting under their instruction from further disturbing the 73 claimants’ possession and or from further demolishing any of their houses at Unity Estate, Maba Town.

Speaking on the issue, a former chairman of Peace Estate, beside Unity Estate, who was also affected by the alleged encroachment, Mr. Kunle Oluwatuyi, alleged that the church used a judgement it secured against a firm, Alfred Nigeria Limited, which had intruded on the church’s land, against them. One of the victims, Mr. John Ignatius, whose house was allegedly demolished, recounted how he was manhandled and thrown on the floor with a bulldozer, thereby causing him bodily harm. Ignatius said, “As you can see my soak away, it is already broken. They used a bulldozer to destroy it.

Several edifices and our farms were destroyed, and some of our landlords who have been rendered homeless are taking shelter under the sky beside their demolished houses. However, reacting through its spokesperson, Pastor Segun Babatope, the church insisted that Maba residents took over its landed property. Babatope said: “Ask the residents if they have the Certificate of Ownership. You all know the church for holiness, and we shall address the issue accordingly”.

