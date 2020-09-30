News

Land dispute: Court sacks Enugu’s panel of inquiry on Ugwuaji, Ogui Nike

An Enugu State High Court yesterday halted the sitting of the Administrative Panel of Inquiry into land dispute in Ugwuaji community, Enugu South Local Government Area. Justice Cyprian Aja ordered the suspension of the panel’s sitting while ruling on a motion ex-parte in Suit No. E/464M/2020 brought by the applicants, Paul Anike and Chinenye Maduekwe for themselves and on behalf of the people of Ogui Nike and Umunevo Ogui Nike community.

The applications had claimed that it was wrong for the state government to set up a panel over a land dispute that was in court. The judge ordered the respondents to stay all actions relating to the issue of ownership and or boundaries of the disputed land between Ogui Nike community and Ugwuaji community. The respondents included six members of the panel– James Ikeyi, Godwin Ugwoke, Prof. Daniel Nwachukwu, Godwin Ishiwu, Chudi Ozokolo and Robinson Odo being the first to sixth respondents. Others are Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the Attorney-General being the seventh and eight respondents respectively.

The court further granted an order of substituted service of the originating processes and other processes on the first to sixth respondents by pasting the same on the front door of the entrance of the venue of their sitting at Abuja Building, Government House, Enugu. The court also granted an order for substituted service of the originating process and other processes on the state governor through the office of the Attorney-General of the state. The applicants had through their counsel, Mr. A. C. Anaenugwu (SAN) approached the court to challenge the setting up of the panel by the state government.

