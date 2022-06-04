Land dispute: Families accuse Nigerian Army of flagrant disregard of court orders

Land owners in Kelebe – Omun, in Olorunda Local Government Area of Osun State, have raised the alarm over the alleged refusal of Ministry of Defence and its allies to comply with directives of a State High Court which prevented it from operation or taking any kind of action on the Kelebe land.

This is coming following the observations of the land owners that the Nigeria Army had started erecting demarcation pillars branded in army colour on the part of the disputed land. According to the families, they noticed a few days ago that despite the court order restraining the Ministry of Defence and its allies from having anything to do on the said land until it gives its final verdict; some pillars painted in army colour were mounted on the disputed land for demarcation. An Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State capital, had on March 11, 2021 instructed the Nigerian Army, Ministry of Defence and other parties, not to take any action on the land on Kelebe- Omu, pending when it would give its ruling.

The land owners had dragged the Nigerian Army, Ministry of Defence and others before the court, to seek justice over the land. Speaking with journalists after their monthly meeting held at Olugun family Hall, Osogbo, on Friday, the Head of Olugun family, Mr Basiru Owolabi, condemned the action of Nigeria army for allegedly refusing to comply with the directives of the court which had directed all parties involved to stay clear of the road pending the final verdict.

