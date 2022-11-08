Metro & Crime

Land Dispute: Kaduna community drags military authorities to court

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna Comment(0)

The Jaji Military Cantonment host communities in Kaduna State have dragged the military authorities to the Kaduna State High Court, over what they said is the alleged encroachment of their ancestral land and harassment of members of the communities by officials of the military facility.

The communities said the military wants to displace the over 400,000 members of the communities without adequate compensation.

However, the case, which came up for mention at the Kaduna State High Court on Tuesday, was adjourned to December 8 for either hearing or out of court settlement depending on the litigants.

The Communities includes, Wusono, Ungwan Auta, Labar, and Ungwan Alhassan among others.

Addressing journalists after the court session, counsel to the communities, Barrister Joshua Kure said the matter was coming to the court for the second time, due to violation of the court order by military officials.

Kure said when the matter was first brought to court, the military authorities opted for an ‘out of court settlement’ and a committee was set up to that effect at the Kaduna Government House, but the military in flagrant disobedience of the court order started fencing the community into the Cantonment while the settlement was ongoing.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

