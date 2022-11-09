News Top Stories

Land Dispute: Kaduna community drags military authority to court

The Jaji Military Cantonment host communities in Kaduna State have dragged the military authority to the Kaduna State High Court, over what they said is the alleged encroachment of their ancestral land and harassment of communities member by officials of the military facility.

The communities said the military wants to displace the over 400,000 members of the communities without adequate compensation. However, the case which came up for mention at the Kaduna State High Court yesterday, was adjourned to December 8 for either hearing or out of court settlement depending on the litigants.

The communities includes, Wusono, Ungwan Auta, Labar, and Ungwan Alhassan among others. Addressing journalists after the court session on Tuesday, Counsel to the Communities, Barrister Joshua Kure said the matter was coming to the Court for the second time, due to violation of the court order by officials of the military. Kure said when the matter was first brought to court, the military authorities opted for an ‘out of court settlement’ and a committee was set up to that effect at the Kaduna Government House, but the military in flagrant disobedience of the court order started fencing the community into the Cantonment while the settlement was ongoing.

“So, we came back to the court today and we told the Court that, our fears is that, the military will not do justice in the matter, rather in total disobedience of the court order, they are trying to take ownership of the land by force. “We informed the court that, we are ready to proceed with the hearing of the case. “Even if the military really want settlement, the plaintiffs are no longer ready to go into their domain, because of what they usually do, threatening, harassing the plaintiffs. “Let them come back to the government house, so that we can resolve the issue there.”

 

