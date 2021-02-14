Land dispute: Lawyer, Monarch ask Ogun Assembly to halt probe

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

A legal practitioner, Kole Nurudeen Oyedele and the Oniraniken of Iranike (Elewu Oku), Sagamu, Ogun State, Oba Adewale Adeniji have asked the State House of Assembly to halt its ongoing probe into a land tussle, citing pending cases before the court on the matter.

The Assembly, through its Committee on Lands and Housing, is currently probing a disputed family land at Okerala village via Simawa, Sagamu.

The probe followed a petition written by the Olumeru Adeyemi Sodiya Family, Idarika Kaniyu Village through Agerige Village by Okerala farmland in Sagamu on the alleged threat to life and invasion, levelled against the Monarch.

The lawmakers had equally summoned the Oniranniken and directed him to produce all necessary documents, including land title documents in his custody in relation to the landed property.

But, Oyedele, representing the Oso-Edu descendants family, Okerala village, told journalists at the weekend that the Monarch had appeared before the lawmakers, but appealed to them that further action be halted following pending suits before the court regarding the land tussle.

He expressed shock that despite informing and serving lawmakers of court processes regarding pending cases in court the lawmakers were hell-bent on going ahead with the probe.

The lawyer described the development as “legislative terrorism” and asked the Assembly to back down in the interest of peace and respect for the court.

While insisting that his client had in 2018 secured a court judgment which validated their ownership of the land, he accused the petitioner of a plot to deny them the benefit of the court judgment delivered by the State High Court, Sagamu, in 2018.

He said: “It is not a matter of confrontation, it is a matter of constitution. They sworn to abide by the provisions of this constitution, no institution can lord it over others.”

Also speaking, the Monarch urged that lawmakers to demonstrate their disinterest and sincerity by halting the probe to allow court determine pending cases on the matter.

The Monarch denied the allegation of land grabbing by the House of Assembly, saying “I’m not a land grabber and I’m not engaged in any land grabbing activity, the land is our legitimate right.”

