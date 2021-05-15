News

Land feud: Petition against me cheap lies – Lawyer  

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri Comment(0)

An official of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and a lawyer, Sam Ugwuegbulam has described as ‘a jumble of cheap lies’, the allegations contained in an open letter to the EFCC signed by his kinsman, Raphael Okereafor purporting that he was harassing his people with policemen, wielding his influence as a federal official.

 

Sam Ugwuegbulam, who spoke through his brother, Chidi, noted that from the identity of the signatory to the letter, to its last line, ‘there is the tell-tale signs of deliberate and maliciously concocted falsehood.’

 

Chidi Ugwuegbulam alleged that the real person behind the hideous fabrications in the letter was one Mr. Kelechi Nlem, insisting that Mr. Raphael Okereafor who signed the petition was too inconsequential in the affairs of the community to sign such a petition and lay claim to be being chairman of the Home and Abroad Union.

 

“There is no such union in my place and if there was, Okereafor would not be leading the group. Okereafor is just a busybody, who is a-nobody in the village. He only made himself a willing tool in the hands of Mr. Kelechi Nlem who is the real architect of the purported letter,” he stressed.

 

On the allegation of demolition of a building under construction, Ugwuegbulam explained that no building was demolished.

“What the community filled up and closed down was the hastily dug foundation in the disputed community land, and the community did that in the exercise of their right of ownership,” he said.

 

The petition had alleged that the traditional ruler was aware of the crisis and harassment in the community.

 

However, when our correspondent called the traditional ruler of the community, Eze George Nwosu, he debunked the claim in a telephone conversation, saying: “Presently, I am not aware of any crisis or harassment of any sort in my community”.

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Gov. Emmanuel to Media: Be vehicle of propagation of A’Ibom’s positive heritage

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Media houses in Akwa Ibom state have been urged to serve as a vehicle for propagation of positive lifestyle in the state. Governor Emmanuel who stated this while performing the official opening of an Abak-based radio station, Redemption FM (101.5) at Oku Abak, on Friday, also directed that Oku Abak be included as one of […]
News

FG might revisit amended NBC code, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday said the Federal Government might be forced to revisit the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) amendment of the broadcasting code. Osinbajo said this during a session with the vice-president of Facebook’s Policy and Communication, Nick Clegg. The code, which has stirred a lot of controversy, seeks to regulate content exclusivity, enforce content […]
News

El-Rufai set to launch Kaduna Social Policy framework

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Baba Negedu KADUNA Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El- Rufai, is set to launch the State Social Protection Policy aimed at providing a framework for social protection initiatives being presently implemented in the state.   The State Focal Person on the Social Investment Programmes, Mrs. Saude Amina Atoyebi, disclosed this in a statement yesterday. She […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica