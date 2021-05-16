News

Land feud: Petition against me is a jumble of cheap lies – Lawyer

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

An official of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and a lawyer, Sam Ugwuegbulam has described as ‘a jumble of cheap lies’, the allegations contained in an open letter to the EFCC signed by his kinsman, Raphael Okereafor purporting that he was harassing his people with policemen, wielding his influence as a federal official.
Sam Ugwuegbulam, who spoke through his brother, Chidi Ugwuegbulam noted that from the identity of the signatory to the letter, to its last line, ‘there is the tell-tale signs of deliberate and maliciously concocted falsehood.’
Chidi Ugwuegbulam alleged that the real person behind the hideous fabrications in the letter was one Mr. Kelechi Nlem, insisting that Mr. Raphael Okereafor who signed the petition was too inconsequential in the affairs of the community to sign such petition and lay claim to be being chairman of the Home and Abroad union.
“There is no such union in my place and if there was, Okereafor would not be leading the group. Okereafor is just a busybody, who is a-nobody in the village. He only made himself a willing tool in the hands of Mr. Kelechi Nlem who is the real architect of the purported letter” he stressed.
On the allegation of demolition of a building under construction, Ugwuegbulam explained that no building was demolished.
“What the community filled up and closed down was the hastily dug foundation in the disputed community land, and the community did that in the exercise of their right of ownership”, he said.
The petition had alleged that the traditional ruler was aware of the crisis and harassment in the community. But our correspondent called the traditional ruler of the community, Eze George Nwosu, and he debunked the claim in a telephone conversation, saying, “Presently, I am not aware of any crisis or harassment of any sort

