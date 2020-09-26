Metro & Crime

Land grabbers: Come to our rescue, Igbesa community begs Abiodun

Taiwo Jimoh

 

 

The residents of Igbesa community in Ogun State have called on Governor Dapo Abiodun and the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun to save them from the illegal activities of land grabbers in their area.

The appeal was made by the Afobaje of Igbesa, Chief Oyekunle Ogunbiyi in a statement Friday in which he said they have been bedevilled with unrest, destruction of farm lands, humiliation and harassment by some illegal land speculators.

According to Chief Ogunbiyi: “The intimidation and harassment of indigenes and the residents is becoming unbearable, this is why we are calling on authorities to come to our rescue.”

He added: “The land grabbers invaded our farm lands with guns, cutlasses, cudgels and other dangerous weapons with which they injure any farmer who tries to prevent them from entering their farms.

“The land grabbers came into our community with the help of some community saboteurs, who are bent on destroying the peace we are enjoying in Igbesa.”

He also lamented the efforts made by policemen to checkmate them has proved abortive while several court cases have been instituted against them the leader of the land grabbers, one Alhaji Murtala Owoeye, to stop him and others from the illegal act.

Meanwhile, reacting to the allegation Alhaji Owoeye said he had legal documents for all the properties he bought.

“I am a human being; I have my own children why should I decide to attack people because of land? As a registered estate agent I have the authority by law to enter into any of the properties I bought. I also have my family’s approval on such properties.”

