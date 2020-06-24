News

Land grabbers: Lagos residents seek Sanwo-Olu, Onigbanjo’s intervention

Posted on Author Idowu Nasir

Three Lagos’ residents, Afolabi Olasanmi, Irene Olasanmi and Omolade Adesina have raised the alarm over plans by land grabbers to seize their land at Plot 352 Block XVI along Peter Akachukwu Street, Victory Estate, Okota, an outskirt of Lagos, asking Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Justice Commissioner, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) to rescue them from the menace of land grabbers.

The trio of Olasanmi, Irene and Adesina, who claimed to have acquired the contentious land via valid documents from the state government asked Sanwo- Olu and the Justice Commissioner to step into the matter with a view to arresting the planned takeover of their land from the outlawed land grabbers.

The land, with a Certificate of Occupancy, dated 28th August, 2016 and registered as Number 46 at Page 46 in Volume 2016AB of the Lands Registry, Alausa said the trio was allegedly endorsed and signed bypermanent secretary, ministry of land with an allocation letter dated 2011. Notwithstanding valid documentation of the property, the land grabbers allegedly encroachedonthepropertyby taking possession of the land. However, in an effort to seek help from the government which issued them all the necessary ownership documents, the trio said they Olasanmis petitioned the Lagos State Special Task Force on Land Grabbers on May 27, 2017 with reference number 1349.

Our Reporters

