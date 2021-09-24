Land grabbing: Benin monarch suspends chief arrested by EFCC

The Benin monarch, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, has announced the suspension of a Palace Chief, Roland Ekhoe Ogbebor, the former Odionwere Omuada of the Benin Palace in order to allow the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) carry out its investigations without obstructions. Ogbebor was arrested by the operatives of the anti-graft agency on the grounds of scores of petitions against him bordering on allegations of land grabbing and other criminal offences, mostly from some aggrieved people, in the Diaspora.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the Benin Traditional Council, Frank Irabor, which was made available to journalists in Benin, the state capital, said: “This is to inform the general public that recently, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the police opened investigations on petitions written against Roland Ekhoe Ogbebor, former Odionwere Omuada, who was discharged in November, 2018. “In order to allow unhindered investigations by the EFCC and the police, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare Il, Oba of Benin has directed the immediate suspension of Roland Ekhoe Ogbebor from the palace.”

