Land Grabbing: Bereaved family accuses police of compromise in death of their brother

..says their statement not taken, urges IGP to rescue them from incessant attacks

Residents of Iparufu Village, near Mosimi, Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State have accused the Divisional Police Officer, Ogijo Police Station and his men of conniving with land grabbers to deny them justice by refusing to take their statement after one of them was killed. The residents also claimed that they were prevented from seeing the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, at the Ogun State Police Command Headquarters, Eleweran after their community was invaded by suspected land grabbers. It was gathered that many residents have left the community following constant attacks that they are facing in the hands of suspected land grabbers who operate at will, maim and vandalise properties. Our correspondent also gathered that on September 20, immediately after the land grabbers left Iraye Village, they went straight to Iparufu Village and started shooting sporadically and residents were said to have ran out of the village for fear of being attacked by the assailants.

Father of three killed, others injured

In the process of shooting sporadically, it was learnt that, stray bullets from the hoodlum’s gun hit one Adekale, a father of three, when he was trying to escape from the village, he died on the spot and several other residents sustained varying degrees of injuries and they are now battling to survive at the hospital where they were rushed to for medical attention. The deceased who was a farmer was said to be returning from his farm when he heard a gunshot and tried to escape, but he was gunned down by the stray bullets from the hoodlums and died on the spot before help could come his way in the war torn village. Explaining how the incident occurred, a resident who simply gave his name as Peter said, “Everyone was at home on the fateful afternoon when they saw a commercial bus conveying some people into the village, when the unexpected visitors came out of the bus they wore Jackets with inscription “POLICE” boldly written on it. “Immediately they came out of the bus, they didn’t waste time they started shooting sporadically without even telling us their mission in our community and our thought initially was that they were policemen who came to restore order. We all took to our heels and ran into different direction, but unfortunately Adekale, who was my cousin was killed by the invaders. “After the hoodlums left, some of us went back to the community, that was when we saw Adekale’s remains lying in the pool of his blood. We rushed him to the hospital where he was confirmed dead, since then everyone of us have not returned to our houses. The hoodlums also threatened to strike again in our village, our help is in God’s hands because police have disappointed us. The only few residents remaining in the village are old men and women who have nowhere to go.” He added that efforts to get the police in the state to investigate the killing and other dastardly act in the village by the land grabbers have proved abortive.

Residents accuse police

He said: “After the death of Adekale, we went to the Ogijo Police Station to report the incident, the policemen we met at the counter did not respond to us and they also refused to take our statement, despite explaining our plight to them. The policemen at the counter also denied us from seeing the Divisional Police Officer of the station, we all went back home disappointed. “Our efforts to see the State Commissioner of Police also didn’t yield any positive result when we tried to see him to lodge our complaints about the insecurity in our community. What I believe is that police have compromised and they are not ready to protect us. Many residents have fled the community and they are scared to speak up. Even me talking to you now, I am scared, I don’t know if they will come after me and my family members. “The land grabbers have continued to terrorise us and the police are conniving with the hoodlums to attack us over land and since the invasion, not a single person have been arrested inspite of several petitions we wrote to the Ogun State Police Command and the Divisional Police Officer at Ogijo. We want peace in our community. Unfortunately, when we couldn’t get access to the police, we decided to contract human rights to fight our cause.

Human rights activist tried to get Justice for victims

A human rights activist, Mr. Francis Matthew who decried the violence in the community said they have made several efforts to get justice for the residents, but that the police is frustrating their efforts. “We have tried to get the Ogun State Commissioner of Police and the Divisional Police Officer to investigate the constant shooting in the community to no avail, we wrote a petition to the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Abuja.

They then deployed some policemen from FCID to the community for investigation on September 28 to 30, when they went to see the CP to book their presence in the state to investigate the activities of the land grabbers, after staying for three days without being booked, out of annoyance they returned to the Force headquarters, Abuja. “Since then the land grabbers have been invading the village anytime they desire and operate without being challenged by security agencies. We are using this medium to appeal to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, to rescue the villagers from the land grabbers and order the CP to grant them access to him in order to lodge their complaint. The residents are being killed by the land grabbers on daily basis.

“The land grabbers always enter the village, loot people’s properties and cause breach of peace. We also wrote to the police boss on behalf of one Mr. Taiwo Olugbenga and Mr. Sesan Salisu of Moteeniola Salis company on whose instruction we wrote to the CP over the matter which was already under investigation before a deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Force CID at Special Enquiry Bureau Unit under an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Kabiru, dated July 27, 2018 in which the investigation was carried out by one Inspector Obafemi Adelogba and the report of the investigation was sent to legal section at the Force headquarters, Abuja for advice. “Unfortunately, the ACP Kabiru and the Investigation Officers have been posted to another section before the advice came out for prosecution of the culprits. We are making request for another officer to execute the legal advice in order for peace to reign in the community.” When contacted to confirm the story, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, promised to get back to our correspondent on the matter, but said that he was not aware of the matter. He urged the complainants to come to his office for official report and promise to look into it.

