Land grabbing: Court orders bizman’s arrest for evading arraignment

Justice Serifat Sonaike of a Lagos High Court in Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) has ordered the arrest of a businessman, Gabriel Okafor Uzondu, over his refusal to appear in court to take his plea over alleged land grabbing offence. Uzondu was said to be evading arraignment on criminal charges bordering on conspiracy, conduct likely to cause breach of public peace, land grabbing and encroachment with weapons slammed on him by the police. Addressing the court at the last hearing of the matter, police prosecutor, Morufu Animashaun, disclosed that the defendant has flagrantly failed and refused to appear in court, despite being served repeatedly with hearing notice. He sought for an issuance of Bench warrant against the defendant to compel his appearance in court to answer to the criminal charges. After listening to the lawyer’s submissions, Justice Sonaike issued a Bench warrant for the arrest and subsequent prosecution of the businessman. Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to September 21, 2022, for defendant’s arraignment. In a charge marked LD/16814/2021, the police alleged that the defendant and others now at large, had on September 25, 2019, while armed with dangerous weapons, conspired among themselves and forcefully took over possession of a land being occupied by the Association of Progressive Traders of Nigeria of International Trade Fair Complex, Ojo, Lagos. The police also alleged that the defendant and others now at large, in their bid to take over the land, caused breach of public peace and that without lawful authority used violence for the purpose of securing entry into the said land. The offences were said to have contravened Sections 411; 52 and 168(2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. And sections 2 (3); 7 and 3 (1)(3)(b)(4)(a)(b) and (1) of the Properties Protections Law, 2016.

