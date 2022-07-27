Metro & Crime

Land Grabbing: Elegushi family petitions army, accuses brigadier-general of threat to life

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Royal Family of Elegushi of Ikateland has petitioned the Nigerian Army over threat to life and encroachment to its ancestral land by brigadier-general. Elegushi, in a petition by its lawyer, MA Omotayo of Bandele Omotayo & co stated that the family frowns on the attempt to use personnel from the Army Signal, Apapa to unleash mayhem on them.

 

In the petition was titled; ‘Assault, Harassment, Intimidation, Threat To Snuff Out Life With Military Riffles and The Use of Nigeria Army Weapons/Equipment to Unleash Terror & Wrestle Land At Itedo, Lagos State and Abuse of Office By Brigadier General.’

The lawyer stated that, “Our Client, Elegushi Royal Family, including Chief Elegushi Ifasegun and Elegushi Property Investment company are the owners of all land in the Ikate Elegushi Kingdom which includes Itedo, Gbara, Igbokushu, Iroko-Awe, Ilasan, Ologolo, Igbo Olube, Alajapa and Aro all in the Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State.

“The Ownership of the which has been stamped with the force of the law in different cases up to the Supreme in; (a) Suit No. SC/29/75: City Property Development Limited Vs. Ag Lagos State, Onikoyi Chieftaincy Family & 2 OtherS delivered on the 30th day of January, 1976; (b) Suit No. CA/L/80/87 Prince Okanlawon Ajaiyi Vs. Mutiu S. Elegushi & Ors, delivered on the 1st day of February, 1989,” among others.

It added that in Suit NO. Ld/2275/96 between Most Rev. Apst. Zebulon Harrison Ikuegbowo &ORS. V. The Attorney General Of Lagos State & ORS was instituted by the Brigadier’s principal seeking to be declared owners of the land and other relieves sought.

That the “Honorable Court in its judgement delivered on the 29th day of November, 2016 by Hon. Justice T.A.O Oyekan Abdullahi our client were adjudged owners of Itedo land and village as against the brigadier’s Principal and his family who were customary tenants of our client on the land including the shoreline.

“All sales by Subair’s Principal on Itedo land were declared Null & Void and possession of all land granted to our client. Subair’s Principal and their Privies including Subair were restrained perpetually from committing further acts of trespass on the land.

 

They added however that, “irrespective of the fact that he has knowledge that there is judgement in favour of our client by a Lagos State High Court, where the Brigadier General’s principal, Toluwaleke Megba and their family members known as Itedo community, declared trespassers on the land;” the said Brig Gen accompanied by some of his men attacked Chief Ogunyemi at his personal office along Admiralty Way, Lekki On July 16th, 2022.”

 

The petition, a copy of which was obtained by our Correspondent stated that Toluwaleke Megba having lost in court on several occasions engaged the services of the Brig Geneneral to illegally use the Nigerian Army to “unleash terror, assault, harass, intimidate assault, coerce Our Client in order to grab Our Client’s land at Itedo, in the Eti Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State .”

 

Omotayo stated that all the cases instituted by the Toluwaleke Megba Family over the ownership of the land has been decided in favour of the Elegushi Family, wondering why Nigerian Army should be dragged into civil matters.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Mmahu killings: Imo lawmaker, monarch in trouble, as suspect names sponsors of killer-gang

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

Fresh angles have emerged in the recent brutal killing of seven indigenes of Mmahu community in the Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State. The new development followed the confessional statement made by one of the suspects arrested by the Police, Mr. Temple Nwokocha, who categorically named the lawmaker representing the area in the […]
Metro & Crime

One shot dead in Lagos cult clash

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

…police nab 15, recover weapons, charms One person was shot dead yesterday when rival cult groups clashed at Ikosi-Ketu area of Lagos State. The clash started at Mascara Street, Demurin area on Tuesday where the cult members fought throughout the night and then extended the fight to Ikosi-Ketu Road yesterday. The groups clashed over revenue […]
Metro & Crime

FSI names Plexus as new PR agency

Posted on Author Patrick Okohue

Plexus Media Interlinks has emerged the new Public Relations agency for Financial Services Innovators, a shared infrastructure for the financial services industry to foster innovation and support startups. In a statement on Tuesday, the group mandated Plexus to use its communication strategies to connect innovators, fintechs, banks and other financial service providers, donors and regulators […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica