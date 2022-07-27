Land Grabbing: Elegushi family petitions army, accuses brigadier-general of threat to life

The Royal Family of Elegushi of Ikateland has petitioned the Nigerian Army over threat to life and encroachment to its ancestral land by brigadier-general. Elegushi, in a petition by its lawyer, MA Omotayo of Bandele Omotayo & co stated that the family frowns on the attempt to use personnel from the Army Signal, Apapa to unleash mayhem on them.

In the petition was titled; ‘Assault, Harassment, Intimidation, Threat To Snuff Out Life With Military Riffles and The Use of Nigeria Army Weapons/Equipment to Unleash Terror & Wrestle Land At Itedo, Lagos State and Abuse of Office By Brigadier General.’

The lawyer stated that, “Our Client, Elegushi Royal Family, including Chief Elegushi Ifasegun and Elegushi Property Investment company are the owners of all land in the Ikate Elegushi Kingdom which includes Itedo, Gbara, Igbokushu, Iroko-Awe, Ilasan, Ologolo, Igbo Olube, Alajapa and Aro all in the Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State.

“The Ownership of the which has been stamped with the force of the law in different cases up to the Supreme in; (a) Suit No. SC/29/75: City Property Development Limited Vs. Ag Lagos State, Onikoyi Chieftaincy Family & 2 OtherS delivered on the 30th day of January, 1976; (b) Suit No. CA/L/80/87 Prince Okanlawon Ajaiyi Vs. Mutiu S. Elegushi & Ors, delivered on the 1st day of February, 1989,” among others.

It added that in Suit NO. Ld/2275/96 between Most Rev. Apst. Zebulon Harrison Ikuegbowo &ORS. V. The Attorney General Of Lagos State & ORS was instituted by the Brigadier’s principal seeking to be declared owners of the land and other relieves sought.

That the “Honorable Court in its judgement delivered on the 29th day of November, 2016 by Hon. Justice T.A.O Oyekan Abdullahi our client were adjudged owners of Itedo land and village as against the brigadier’s Principal and his family who were customary tenants of our client on the land including the shoreline.

“All sales by Subair’s Principal on Itedo land were declared Null & Void and possession of all land granted to our client. Subair’s Principal and their Privies including Subair were restrained perpetually from committing further acts of trespass on the land.

They added however that, “irrespective of the fact that he has knowledge that there is judgement in favour of our client by a Lagos State High Court, where the Brigadier General’s principal, Toluwaleke Megba and their family members known as Itedo community, declared trespassers on the land;” the said Brig Gen accompanied by some of his men attacked Chief Ogunyemi at his personal office along Admiralty Way, Lekki On July 16th, 2022.”

The petition, a copy of which was obtained by our Correspondent stated that Toluwaleke Megba having lost in court on several occasions engaged the services of the Brig Geneneral to illegally use the Nigerian Army to “unleash terror, assault, harass, intimidate assault, coerce Our Client in order to grab Our Client’s land at Itedo, in the Eti Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State .”

Omotayo stated that all the cases instituted by the Toluwaleke Megba Family over the ownership of the land has been decided in favour of the Elegushi Family, wondering why Nigerian Army should be dragged into civil matters.

