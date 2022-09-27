Land Grabbing: Farmers petition Kano CP, accuse council boss, others

Some members of the Hayin Dano Community in Kibiya Local Government Area of Kano State have petitioned the state Commissioner of Police, accusing the chairman of the council, District Head of Kibiya and Village Head of Kahu, all in Kibiya LGA of alleged criminal conspiracy, assault, mischief, trespass and inciting public unrest against them.

In the petition, dated September 20, 2022 and signed by their lawyers, Barristers Usman Ashafa and Nuhu Danlami Mato from Wangida and Associates Law Firm, said they wrote the petition upon an instruction from their clients.

“We are Solicitors to Alh. Ya’u ldris, Sai’du Inuwa, Ubale Garba, Ahmed Muhamnad, Haruna Muhammad, Mahmuda Garba and some others of Hayin Dano of Tudun Wada Local Government Area of Kano State, hereinafter referred to as our clients.”

In the petition, the complainants alleged that the chairman, District Head and Village Head of Kahu conspired among themselves and used some Fulani herdsmen in causing trespass and mischief in their farms situated at Darai in the council and destroyed farm produce waiting for harvest.

The Petitioners said they had earlier written a letter of complaints to the office of the Chairman, District Head and Village Head informing them of the alleged incessant acts of the herdsmen, but they were sent away by the trio.

In the petition, the complainants alleged that the chairman and the two others chased them away, saying that their clients are not indigenes of the council and they can’t own a farmland, saying that they are residents of Tudun Wada Local Government.

However, responding, the Chairman Kibiya Local Government Council, Alhaji Alkasim Abdullahi-Shike denied all the allegations against him.

According to him, “Dare Forest has been a grazing reserve owned by Government. Any person who told you that Dare forest and Rock surface belongs him should support his claim with documents.”

