Land grabbing: Firm petitions Lagos AG, AIG Zone 2

A real estate firm, Winhomes Global Services Limited has petitioned the Attorney General of Lagos State and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) over the activities of land grabbers on its land located at Okun Ajah village in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the state.

In a petition signed by the its lawyer, Mr. Bolanle Olugbani, the firm alleged that certain individuals, namely; Charles Oghor and Andrew Archer, are using one, Saheed Olukosi (a.k.a Akogun) to cause a breach of public peace and breakdown of law and order

The petitioner alleged that Olukosi acting for the family of late Madam Efunroye Tinubu and Adamakin Investment & Works Limited has threatened to eliminate its Managing Director.

In a similar petition sent to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2, Zonal Command, Onikan, Lagos, the firm claimed that it bought 17 hectares of land at Okun Ajah from the principal members of the Odewale Agbationika family of Okun Ajah and another 10 hectares of land from the Etisalat multipurpose cooperative society both covered by a Certificate of Occupancy No-69/69/200AC and governor’s consent dated May 10, 2014, respectively.

He stated that the activity of Saheed Olukosi and his cohorts is capable of destroying investor confidence in Lagos State and may lead to a breach of the public peace at Okun Ajah and a breakdown of law if not checked.

According to Olugbani, his clients were in peaceful possession of the land until a few months ago when Saheed Olukosi allegedly stormed the property in company of about 25 hoodlums and forcefully took over the land.

Olugbani stated that late Efunroye Tinubu and the family trustee, Adamakin Investment & Works Limited) have no court judgement in their favour and no valid or legal allocation of land from the Lagos State Government.

He alleged that Olukosi, armed with a double-barrel gun alongside Saka Olawale Olukosi, Rasaq Olukosi, Afisu Olukosi, Tunde Abiola Olukosi, Yusuf Odunuga Olukosi, Yakuba Dauda Akibu Dauda, Shaeed Olukosi and others armed cutlasses, axes, locally made pistols and wooden clubs with protruding nails chased the staff of Winhomes Global Services Limited off the land.

‘’Saheed Olukosi was firing shots at random and into the air until the men of the mobile police force intervened by arresting some of the hoodlums while Saheed Olukosi jumped into the bush and escaped, the petitioner added.

‘’The said Saheed Olukosi at the persistent instigation of Charles Oghor and Andrew Archer, has not stopped his acts of illegal trespass with his hoodlums on our clients land by leading a new set of miscreants to regularly threaten our clients’ staff and machine operators who are working on Winhomes Global Services Limited estate site with death and juju which he says will kill our client’s staff if they venture on to the land again and illegally erecting signboards on our client’s land, claiming ownership of same’’.

He maintained that Winhomes Global Services Limited is a reputable real estate company recognised both at home and abroad in the real estate business for conforming with international best practices in its real estate transactions.

The petitioner urged the Attorney General. Lagos State and AIG Zone 2, Lagos to investigate the matter and bring Saheed Olukosi, Charles Oghor and Andrew Archer and their cohorts to justice swiftly.

Meanwhile, the principal members and accredited representatives of the Odewale Agbationika family of Okun Ajah, Eti-Osa Lagos State have declared Winhomes Global Services Limited as the bonafide owner of about 2 Hectares, which forms a part of the 17 hectares of land, which makes up Winhomes Estate, Okun Ajah.

The statement signed by Alhaji Wasiu Agbationika, Alhaji Faruk Odewale, Chief Ibrahim Lookman Odewale and Kazeem Olanrewaju Odewale urged the public to disregard series of false claims made in some newspapers with regards to Winhomes Estate at Okun Ajah in Eti- Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The family insisted that the land in dispute has been assigned by the principal members and accredited signatories of the Odewale Agbationika family to Winhomes Global Services Limited by virtue of a Deed of Assignment.

The family enjoined the public to disregard all newspaper publications by persons who may be seeking to trespass, and make illegal demands from Winhomes Global Services Limited due to the fact that all transactions involving Winhomes Global Services Limited is done with due diligence as a precondition.

The family stated that it would take all necessary legal steps to bring all trespassers, land grabbers under whatever guise of its assigned properties to justice.

Contacted, the Managing Director, Adamakin Investment and Works Limited, Akinfolabi Akindele, said it was untrue that he sent thugs to anybody on the disputed land. ‘’We have a valid court judgement on the land, so why should I send thugs to attacked people.

This is an attempt to tarnish my name. ‘’Such wild allegations were obviously concocted by enemies of peace and orderliness to whip up sentiments again us. We do not need thug because we have a valid court judgement in our favour’’.

When asked to provide the judgement relied on by his company, he promised to send it through his media aide.

However, efforts to reach his media aide proved abortive, as he did not answer his phone calls or return messages sent to him.

