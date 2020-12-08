News

Land grabbing: Ogun community petitions IGP over officers’ alleged involvement

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has been urged to caution his Monitoring Unit in Lagos State, to stop meddling into land matters and allegedly aiding and abetting land grabbing in Owode Ibeshe in Ikorudu area of the state.

 

In two separate petitions written to the Inspector General of Police, the petitioners, through their lawyer Olakunle Ilesanmi, urged the IGP to investigate alleged roles being played by his men and their collaboration with land grabbers tormenting Owode Ibeshe community.

 

The petitioners, Engineer Lawal Shosanya, Chief Kazeem Shosanya, Salaudeen Afuwape, Dada Ominiya, Shuaibu Ominiya, Sulaiman Shosanya, Chief Dipo Shosanya, and Ibrahim Shosanya accused the police monitoring unit of backing some land grabbers to cause chaos in the community.

 

The petitioners recalled that they had on November 16, 2020 sent a petition to IGP complaining about the land grabbers’ activities and their cohorts and how they had paralysed social and economic activities in Owode Ibeshe Community.

 

They said: “We wish to state that based on this petition which was approved by your office and directed to the IGP monitoring Unit for investigation and arrest.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

SWAT operatives to undergo toxicology tests

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

As part of measures to insulate the newlye s t abl ished Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit from avoidable pitfalls, officers and personnel of the tactical squad will be subjected to medical and toxicology examination. Besides, the personnel are to be guided by high professional and ethical standards, rule of law and dictates of […]
News

20-month-old boy, 10-year-old girl among 14 people shot dead over weekend in Chicago

Posted on Author Reporter

  A toddler and a 10-year-old girl were among 14 people shot to death in Chicago in yet another weekend of gun violence that has rocked the city over the past month. Between Friday and Sunday morning, a total of 52 people were shot in Chicago, according to police department records. “As a mother, I am […]
News

Wolimoh becomes new NANS CPC chairman

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has named Comrade Olajide Wolimoh as the new chairman of its Convention Planning Committee (CPC). NANS president, Comrade Danielson Akpan Bamidele disclosed this in a statement on Friday. Bamidele said the choice of Wolimoh was ratified after extensive consultation with all relevant structures of the association. The NANS […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: