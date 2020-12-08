Land grabbing: Ogun community petitions IGP over officers’ alleged involvement

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has been urged to caution his Monitoring Unit in Lagos State, to stop meddling into land matters and allegedly aiding and abetting land grabbing in Owode Ibeshe in Ikorudu area of the state.

In two separate petitions written to the Inspector General of Police, the petitioners, through their lawyer Olakunle Ilesanmi, urged the IGP to investigate alleged roles being played by his men and their collaboration with land grabbers tormenting Owode Ibeshe community.

The petitioners, Engineer Lawal Shosanya, Chief Kazeem Shosanya, Salaudeen Afuwape, Dada Ominiya, Shuaibu Ominiya, Sulaiman Shosanya, Chief Dipo Shosanya, and Ibrahim Shosanya accused the police monitoring unit of backing some land grabbers to cause chaos in the community.

The petitioners recalled that they had on November 16, 2020 sent a petition to IGP complaining about the land grabbers’ activities and their cohorts and how they had paralysed social and economic activities in Owode Ibeshe Community.

They said: “We wish to state that based on this petition which was approved by your office and directed to the IGP monitoring Unit for investigation and arrest.

