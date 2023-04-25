Land Owners Obtain Warrant Of Possession Against Nigerian Army

Following the Osun State high court verdict ordering the Nigerian Army to yield the possession of the land situated between Kelebe and Omu stream in Osogbo, Olorunda Local Government Area of the state to the land- owners, New Telegraph reports that the owners have obtained a warrant for possession of the land.

Recall that the state high court in Ile-Ife presided over by Hon. Justice A. O. Ayoola, had ordered the Nigerian Army to pay N200 million to Kelebe- Omu landowners for the destruction done to their land.

he landowners (plaintiffs) in suit No: HOS/40/2020 filed by Chief Amodu Akanbi, Sulaiman Folorunsho, Alhaji Ibraheem Olabode, Alfa Rasaki Tiamiyu and Yekini Salawu, on behalf of Kelebe-Omu area landowner families, against the Attorney General of the Federation, Minister of Defence, Post-Service Housing Development Limited, the Nigeria Army and the Chief of Army Staff, said the acquisition of their land by the defendants is unconstitutional and illegal.