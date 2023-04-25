News

Land Owners Obtain Warrant Of Possession Against Nigerian Army

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

Following the Osun State high court verdict ordering the Nigerian Army to yield the possession of the land situated between Kelebe and Omu stream in Osogbo, Olorunda Local Government Area of the state to the land- owners, New Telegraph reports that the owners have obtained a warrant for possession of the land.

Recall that the state high court in Ile-Ife presided over by Hon. Justice A. O. Ayoola, had ordered the Nigerian Army to pay N200 million to Kelebe- Omu landowners for the destruction done to their land.

he landowners (plaintiffs) in suit No: HOS/40/2020 filed by Chief Amodu Akanbi, Sulaiman Folorunsho, Alhaji Ibraheem Olabode, Alfa Rasaki Tiamiyu and Yekini Salawu, on behalf of Kelebe-Omu area landowner families, against the Attorney General of the Federation, Minister of Defence, Post-Service Housing Development Limited, the Nigeria Army and the Chief of Army Staff, said the acquisition of their land by the defendants is unconstitutional and illegal.

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Trump has right to probe election ‘irregularities’ – Senate Leader, McConnell

Posted on Author Reporter

  The top Republican in the U.S. Congress on Monday said President Donald Trump was well within his rights to look into charges of “irregularities” in last week’s election, which has been called for Democrat Joe Biden, but did not offer any evidence of fraud. Trump, a Republican, has yet to acknowledge defeat two days […]
2023 Elections News

Outcome of Presidential Poll Responsible For Voter Apathy – Prof. Ben

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Prof. Etie Ben, Professor of Geology, University of Calabar has expressed concerns about the voter apathy experienced in the Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the Eket Local Government Area of the state. Prof Ben stated this in an interview with newsmen in Okon after casting his vote at his polling unit, Unit 008, […]
News

US Rep, Fortenberry, to resign over Chagoury donation

Posted on Author Reporter

  Republican U.S. Representative Jeff Fortenberry, who was convicted of lying to FBI investigators about illegal contributions to his 2016 re-election campaign, said on Saturday that he would be resigning from Congress. Following a trial in Los Angeles federal court, the jury found Fortenberry, who represents Nebraska, guilty of scheming to falsify and conceal material […]

Leave a Comment