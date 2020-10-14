Land racketeering: Court orders police to produce money recovered from investigation

An FCT Grade I Upper Area Court in Gudu, yesterday ordered the Nigeria Police to produce the money recovered during its investigation in the sale of land to a businessman, Nicholas Ogbedo. The trial judge, Justice Suraj Muhammad, also ordered Ogbedo, 42, to enter his defence in the matter.

The court held that based on the issue at hand, it was interested in the evidence in the suit. The defendant had approached the court in a suit marked CR/27/2019, alleging that he bought a piece of land in Kubwa, Abuja, from one Haruna Mohammed for N5.3 million. Ogbedo through his counsel, Adukwu Sunday, told the court that upon getting to the site to commence work, he discovered the land had been sold to another person.

“In view of this, the court ordered the police to investigate the matter, but the police instead recovered the money from the seller and kept it in its custody, without notifying the court or remitting it to the complainant,” Sunday said.

The defence counsel reminded the court that the police had been ordered on two occasion to produce the money, but failed. However, the police counsel was not in court to defend the matter. Meanwhile, Justice Muhammad adjourned the matter till October 15.

