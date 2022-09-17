Land Tussle: 1 confirmed killed as fresh crisis engulfs Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh

One person has been confirmed dead as a result of the ongoing land tussle between Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh communities in the Udu and Warri South- West local government areas of Delta State. Our Correspondent gathered that the victim was killed by gunmen from one of the warring communities, according to local sources. It was gathered that shooting occurred in the early hours of Friday, spreading throughout the communities. The Police Public Relations Officer the Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, on Friday afternoon confirmed that one person had died in the shootout, despite local sources reporting two dead. According to sources, the renewed crisis erupted after one of the warring communities’ seven-day ultimatum regarding the Delta State government’s initiative to demarcate boundaries between communities’ borders, had expired.

