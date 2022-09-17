Land Tussle: 1 confirmed killed as fresh crisis engulfs Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh

One person has been confirmed dead as a result of the ongoing land tussle between Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh communities in the Udu and Warri South- West local government areas of Delta State. Our Correspondent gathered that the victim was killed by gunmen from one of the warring communities, according to local sources. It was gathered that shooting occurred in the early hours of Friday, spreading throughout the communities. The Police Public Relations Officer the Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, on Friday afternoon confirmed that one person had died in the shootout, despite local sources reporting two dead. According to sources, the renewed crisis erupted after one of the warring communities’ seven-day ultimatum regarding the Delta State government’s initiative to demarcate boundaries between communities’ borders, had expired.
Related Articles
Anambra: FHQ declares 12 wanted over alleged terrorism, other crimes
The Force Headquarters (FHQ) has declared twelve suspects wanted in connection with alleged terrorism, murder and other violent crimes in Anambra State. A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said: “The Nigeria Police Force hereby declare wanted the following twelve (12) persons in connection with a case of conspiracy, murder, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Insecurity: Customs to go after private jet owners
…vow to sanction culprits …generate N799bn in 5 months Following the growing insecurity in the country, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has resolved to hunt down private jet owners for possible complicity and tax evasion. This is coming even as ownership and use of private jets in the country is shrinking due to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Wike to CDS: Tackle insurgency head-on
Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has charged the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor to tackle insurgency stressing that terrorism remains one of the biggest existential threat to the country. The governor, who spoke when the Chief of Defence Staff, and other top military officers paid him […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)