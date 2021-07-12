News Top Stories

Land tussle: Ex-President Yar’Adua’s daughter loses bid to get injunction against FCT Minister

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja Comment(0)

An Abuja High Court has declined a request by daughter of former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Zainab, for an injunctive restraining order against the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and three others over a disputed plot of land in Abuja.

 

Zainab through her counsel, Chief Sebastine Hon (SAN) had filed a motion on notice praying the court to issue an injunctive order to stop the FCT Minister and other defendants in her suit from taking any further actions on the disputed land.

 

The ex-President daughter, through her company, Marumza Estate Development Company Limited, is laying claim to ownership of plot 506, Cadastral Zone B09, Kado District, Abuja.

The ownership claim was voided by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) upon discovery that the irrevocable Power of Attorney used to procure the land through alleged donation was forged, prompting her to file a suit to challenge the action. However, when her motion was about to be moved, the trial judge Justice Olukayode Adeniyi asked parties in the case to go into the substantive matters instead of seeking injunctive order.

 

The Judge held that request for injunctive order at the present stage of the suit  would not only delay the hearing of the matter but will affect the substantive claims and counter claims in the case.

 

The daughter of former President and ex-wife to former Kebbi Governor, Saidu Dakingari through her company, Marumza Estate Development Company Limited sued another Company, Itban Global Resources Limited, and its founder, Halliru Saad Malami, FCT Minister and the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) as 1st to 4th defendants respectively on the disputed land.

 

The claimant urged the court to make an order compelling Itban Global Resources Limited, 1st defendant and its directors including Alhaji Malami (2nd defendant) to executive within 72 hours of the delivery of judgment on the matter, a “Deed of Assignment in favour of her company”.

 

However, in a counteraffidavit by Mr Malami and his company filed by their counsel Dr Remi Peter Olatubora (SAN), they alleged that Ms Yar’Adua, using one Sani Rabo and others as “fronts,” unlawfully procured documents pertaining to the disputed property in the name of the 1st and 2nd defendants respectively.

 

The two defendants pleaded certified true copies of documents obtained from Corporate Affairs Commission CAC and FCDA to counter the claim of the claimant and to establish their ownership of the land.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Top Stories

CAN: Buhari’s silence on Gumi’s profiling of soldiers is an endorsement

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari’s silence on the profiling of soldiers by Ahmad Gumi, an Islamic cleric. Gumi was quoted to have said non-Muslim soldiers carried out orchestrated killings of bandits. Reacting in a statement on Wednesday, CAN said anyone making such claims “does not wish this country […]
News

Edo poll: APM vows to resist national body’s move  to arm twist state chapter

Posted on Author From Cajetan Mmuta, BENIN

With two weeks to the September 19 governorship election in Edo state, leadership of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in the state yesterday vowed to stand against what it described an intended time bomb and seed of calamity being sowed by some elements at the National Level of the party, which if unchecked is capable […]
News

FG’ll not abandon any zone on road construction – Fashola

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The Federal Government yesterday said no zone would be abandoned on road construction. The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who stated this yesterday, also said his ministry would present another N1 billion proposal to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) today for approval for a road contract. Fashola, who spoke with journalists on what […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica