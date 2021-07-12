Land tussle: Ex-President Yar’Adua’s daughter loses bid to get injunction against FCT Minister

An Abuja High Court has declined a request by daughter of former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Zainab, for an injunctive restraining order against the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and three others over a disputed plot of land in Abuja.

Zainab through her counsel, Chief Sebastine Hon (SAN) had filed a motion on notice praying the court to issue an injunctive order to stop the FCT Minister and other defendants in her suit from taking any further actions on the disputed land.

The ex-President daughter, through her company, Marumza Estate Development Company Limited, is laying claim to ownership of plot 506, Cadastral Zone B09, Kado District, Abuja.

The ownership claim was voided by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) upon discovery that the irrevocable Power of Attorney used to procure the land through alleged donation was forged, prompting her to file a suit to challenge the action. However, when her motion was about to be moved, the trial judge Justice Olukayode Adeniyi asked parties in the case to go into the substantive matters instead of seeking injunctive order.

The Judge held that request for injunctive order at the present stage of the suit would not only delay the hearing of the matter but will affect the substantive claims and counter claims in the case.

The daughter of former President and ex-wife to former Kebbi Governor, Saidu Dakingari through her company, Marumza Estate Development Company Limited sued another Company, Itban Global Resources Limited, and its founder, Halliru Saad Malami, FCT Minister and the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) as 1st to 4th defendants respectively on the disputed land.

The claimant urged the court to make an order compelling Itban Global Resources Limited, 1st defendant and its directors including Alhaji Malami (2nd defendant) to executive within 72 hours of the delivery of judgment on the matter, a “Deed of Assignment in favour of her company”.

However, in a counteraffidavit by Mr Malami and his company filed by their counsel Dr Remi Peter Olatubora (SAN), they alleged that Ms Yar’Adua, using one Sani Rabo and others as “fronts,” unlawfully procured documents pertaining to the disputed property in the name of the 1st and 2nd defendants respectively.

The two defendants pleaded certified true copies of documents obtained from Corporate Affairs Commission CAC and FCDA to counter the claim of the claimant and to establish their ownership of the land.

