Land tussle: Ondo monarch petitions IGP over murder, destruction of property

Following the violence that rocked Ode and Isinigbo communities in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State over a land tussle, the Ajagunode of Ode community, Oba Adewale Boboye, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu over the crisis.

In the petition, the traditional ruler alleged that some individuals within the community had masterminded the killing of three people in his palace and supervised the burning and destruction of his palace on December 10, 2020.

Residents of the two neighbouring communities had in December last year taken arms against each other over the alleged move by the traditional ruler of Ode to claim parts of land belonging to Isinigbo.

According to the petition written and signed by the monarch’s solicitor, Abiodun Amole of Messrs Adeniyi Akintola (SAN) & CO. alleged some 17 individuals of being behind the destruction and killing of the three people in Ajagun-Ode’s Palace.

He listed the three people murdered by the hoodlums who invaded the palace in the middle of the night to include a younger brother of the monarch, Adebayo Boboye, the monarch driver, Sunday Moses Owoeye and Sola Osokute.

The Solicitors stated in the petition that: ” 3rd December, 2020 some individuals burnt our client’s palace and cars to ashes and furthermore carted away valuables such as Plasma Television Sets, a Power Generating Set and Deep Freezers in the process.

“They in fact attempted to murder our client who was only lucky to escape assassination having missed death by whiskers.

“Our client now lives in apprehension as the gory incident had caused him untold psychological, mental and emotional trauma and has also prevented him from carrying out his day-to-day function as the traditional ruler of his community the Ode Community.”

