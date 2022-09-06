Land tussle: Stop deceiving your people, Energia, Ifeakachukwu tells Anslem

The youth leader of Emu Ebendo, Mr. Ifeakachukwu Ubienu, has said that the Community Development Committee (CDC) chairman of Obodugwa community, Mr. Anslem Oyibo has been deceiving his community about the substance of the Ozoro High Court judgment between the two communities in Ndokwa West Local Government Area (LGA) of Delta State.

Ubienu said while the people of Obodugwa are busy celebrating that they have won Ebendo in Ozoro High Court, they never knew that the same judgment has confined them forever to the area verged yellow in the litigation map which is just about five hectares of land given to them by Ebendo ancestors.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Court refers all to page 100 of the record of proceedings where the court stated in line 4 that ‘the portion shown yellow on the Survey Plan is the permanent site of the Defendants(Obodugwa) allowed their ancestors to settle and farm. It is not in dispute in this suit’,” he said.

He said this while addressing reporters in Asaba on September 1, 2022. He added Anslem has further deceived the government and the oil companies in the community making them believe that the High Court in Ozoro interpreted the Supreme Court judgment and now granted them ownership of the land decided against them in Supreme Court.

“This false information about the Ozoro High Court judgement has led the entire community to start celebrating the Ugwa Day every 25th of July. This is unfortunate for a modern community

“It is also on the strength of this misleading information that the community has been mounting pressure on Energia to recognise Obodugwa as landlord and host community.

“For clarity, the judgment in Ozoro high Court was not instituted to interpret the Supreme Court judgement but to challenge the writ of execution which Ebendo obtained in the court on the 21st of April 2016.

“Apart from that, the suit seek three main reliefs which include (1) A declaration that the Judgement of the supreme Court is limited to the land disputed -Iyech and Oluji (2) A declaration that the supreme Court did not specifically make Obodugwa an integral part of Ebendo (3) A declaration that the enforcement of the Supreme Court judgement is limited only to Oluji and Iyechi land.

“The judgment of Ozoro High Court was clear in page six when it said and I quote “There seems to be no dispute as to who owns the Oluji and Iyechi farmland as this has been settled by the High Court in kwale and its judgment affirmed by the Supreme Court. The issue that has arisen now is the area that makes up the said Iyechi and Oluji lands.”

The youth leader said this was the issue before the Ozoro High Court and not the interpretation of the Supreme Court judgment as Anslem has made his people to believe.

He stressed: “The ozoro High Court judgment made this issue simple when it said the issue about the area that make up Oluji and Iyechi land has been settled at the Supreme Court and I quote “This ought not to be a problem as the court clearly referred to the area referred to as Oluji and Iyechi which were disputed by parties as the area verged green in the Survey plan of the claimant.”

“When you read further the same judgment being paraded by Anslem said that and I quote “In the execution of the said judgment therefore the writ of possession must be confined to the portion of land verged green in the Exhibit A at the trial Court.

“In the entire litigation map on which all the courts including Ozoro High Court based their judgment, there are only two areas – the area verged yellow and the area verged green. While the area verged green was in dispute the area verged yellow was not in dispute because it is the area where Ebendo allowed Obodugwa to settle and farm; this fact was affirmed by the Ozoro High Court. This is clear in the first paragraph of page seven of the judgment quoted above.

“Obviously the Ozoro High Court judgment did not say that Obodugwa is not part of Ebendo. The court only said there’s no record of the Supreme Court that specifically made Obodugwa part of Ebendo on the premise that the land given them to settle and farm was not in dispute in the court. The judge in Ozoro was particular about what the previous judgment said and ended up not making his own decision about it.

“Ask them and also check the court records, who are Obodugwa’s boundary neighbors as recognize by all the judgments, or are they existing in isolation?

“The litigation map being part of the judgment in Supreme Court has the final say on the area of enforcement as affirmed by the Ozoro High Court judgment quoted above. And since Obodugwa led by Anslem knows that the area verged yellow which is less that six hectares of land according to the map does not have any relationship with the operations of Energia and the KGG, they have gone the extra mile to frustrate the delineation exercise ordered by the state Attorney General.

“Anslem has further deceived his people to believe that the letter the Surveyor General wrote to Obodugwa and Ebendo suspending the delineation exercise has set aside a Supreme Court judgment. For your information the delineation exercise has not been concluded and there is no official report on the exercise so far from both the Surveyor General and the Attorney General. What Anslem has is just a letter to the community suspending the exercise because of observed error in coordinate. The Attorney General of the state addressed the alleged errors in the coordinate and said the physical features on ground should be used to complete exercise if the coordinate is not correct. This is the level where the delineation exercise is at the moment.

“It is funny how far Anslem has gone in deceiving Obodugwa people.

“The only fact maintained by all the court Judgments is that the land where Obodugwa occupies till today was given to their ancestors by Ebendo to settle and farm. So Obodugwa cannot be living on our land and be claiming landlord and host community to a company in Oluji.

“Again, for the records, the judgment of Ozoro High Court is currently on Appeal Court for proper legal determination and so such judgment in the first place cannot be paraded as it is being used by Anslem.”

On his part, while welcoming guests to the Ugwa Day celebrations in Delta, on July 25, Mr. Anslem Oyibo, alleged marginalisation and refusal to treat his community as landlord by Energia Limited, as a result of wrong enforcement of the Supreme Court judgment.

He said: “The celebration started in commemoration of the July 25, 2019, when the High Court of Justice Ozoro, in suit no HCK/52/2018, while interpreting the legendary Supreme Court decision between Emu Ebendo and Obodougwa communities in appeal no SC/80/1997, held that the judgment of the Supreme Court is limited to Oluiji and Iyiachi land, and that its enforcement must be limited to the said land.

“This judgment finally laid to rest the misconception that Obodougwa is (was) part and parcel of Ebendo. The interpretation of the Supreme Court judgment is an assertion of the Obodougwa community’s ownership of all lands outside the areas litigated on, including the present location of Energia facilities.”

