Metro & Crime

Land: We acted on court judgement, says Isheri royal family

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Isheri royal family has debunked a media report that it forcibly collected land belonging to a 75-year-old woman, Mrs. Kehinde Agbetomije, and other landowners at Idimu area of Lagos State. It was learnt that the people of Isheri had in 2012, after a court battle which lasted 32 years, regained and taken over a large expanse of land.

 

The family members said that came after a High Court pronounced them the rightful owners.

 

The Isheri royal family, while responding to allegations of land grabbing against the town and Prince Idris Oluomo by Mrs. Agbetomije, accused the woman of not only appealing for pity and sympathy but also not telling the truth. The spokesperson for the family, Mr. Saeed Olowu, wondered why the woman would rush to the media, when the matter was already before the Lagos State Task Force on Land Grabbing and the police.

He said: “Let me start by saying that you cannot steal what belongs to you. Mama (Mrs. Agbetomije) is an old woman and we won’t like to join issues with her but she knows that her husband bought the land from the wrong person.

 

The court had ruled on that. “Mama, in the video that went viral recently, said that she bought the land from the Olorunfumi family but she is also aware that the Oba of Isheri, Oba Wahab Ayinde Balogun, and the people of Isheri got a judgement against the Olorunfunmi family.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Mourners defy COVID-19 protocols as Kashamu buried in Ijebu-Igbo

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

*Abiodun, Amosun, others pay last respects Ijebu-Igbo, the headquarters of Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State, stood still on Sunday as the remains of Senator Buruji Kashamu were committed to mother earth.   Kashamu, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in 2019, died on Saturday following complications reportedly arising from coronavirus.   The […]
Metro & Crime

Housewife cuts off husband’s organ in Taraba

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ben Adaji, Jalingo Tella, a village in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State was thrown into confusion on Wednesday morning when a 32-year-old housewife, Halima Umar cut off her husband’s organ with a razor blade. The younger brother to the victim, Shagari Umar told New Telegraph that his brother, Aliyu Umar was sleeping in the […]
Metro & Crime

Man, 40, burns girlfriend, self to death

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

A 40-year-old man yesterday set himself and his girlfriend ablaze in his bedroom at Inikpi Street in Makurdi, Benue State. The man, whose identity was not disclosed, locked the girlfriend in the room and went to buy fuel, which he poured on himself and the lady. He later ignited fire which burnt them beyond recognition. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica