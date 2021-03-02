Land: We acted on court judgement, says Isheri royal family

Isheri royal family has debunked a media report that it forcibly collected land belonging to a 75-year-old woman, Mrs. Kehinde Agbetomije, and other landowners at Idimu area of Lagos State. It was learnt that the people of Isheri had in 2012, after a court battle which lasted 32 years, regained and taken over a large expanse of land.

The family members said that came after a High Court pronounced them the rightful owners.

The Isheri royal family, while responding to allegations of land grabbing against the town and Prince Idris Oluomo by Mrs. Agbetomije, accused the woman of not only appealing for pity and sympathy but also not telling the truth. The spokesperson for the family, Mr. Saeed Olowu, wondered why the woman would rush to the media, when the matter was already before the Lagos State Task Force on Land Grabbing and the police.

He said: “Let me start by saying that you cannot steal what belongs to you. Mama (Mrs. Agbetomije) is an old woman and we won’t like to join issues with her but she knows that her husband bought the land from the wrong person.

The court had ruled on that. “Mama, in the video that went viral recently, said that she bought the land from the Olorunfumi family but she is also aware that the Oba of Isheri, Oba Wahab Ayinde Balogun, and the people of Isheri got a judgement against the Olorunfunmi family.”

Like this: Like Loading...