Landing Fee: Lagos agency tackles NPA over hurdles

The Lagos State Wharf Landing Fee Collecting Authority (LSWLFCA) has accused the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) of frustrating its effort to perform its statutory role in the port sector. The Authority explained that the management of NPA had frustrated the collection process through digitalisation as LSWLFCA was not included in NPA’s debit note. The wharf landing fee introduced in 2009 by Lagos State government to shore up the revenue profile of the host local government of the ports, has been severely criticised by importers, clearing agents and truckers using the seaports.

The fees were introduced by the state under Wharf Landing Fees Law No. 5 of 2009 to ameliorate the harmful consequences of trucking activities in the port areas. However, stakeholders said that the N500 paid on a 20-feet container, N1,000 on 40-feet and N300 on every vehicle imported through the ports as landing fees were too burdensome and had served no purpose. Nevertheless, LSWLFCA alleged that the personnel of the NPA was caught collecting the fees within the ports corridor, saying that it had led to extortion, traffic jam within and around Apapa Local Government Area.

Its Chairman, Gboyega Salvador Adebayo, alleged that the management of NPA had frustrated the collection process through digitalisation. Adebayo noted that LSWLFCA was supposed to collect the fees directly from the seaports, noting that most of the importers were adamant to pay the charges to the collectors. He said: ”The fact of the matter is that NPA is not straight forward. NPA refuses to cooperate with us; though we are working on other areas to see how we can get them to cooperate. We have been requesting that they should put us on the same debit note for the past five years. Our men can only be on ground to cross check their payment through a tag but NPA refused. “Unfortunately, we now caught one of their staff wearing our uniform, claiming Wharf Landing and that means they are collecting our money inside the port and that is why they don’t want us inside.”

The chairman stressed that the Authority had started discussing with the new management of NPA with the possibility of its inclusion to the debit note for online collection, stressing that the ones LSWLFCA was collecting had so many leakages. According to him, the fee was backed by federal law, saying that issues of extortion and traffic impediment along the port corridor during collection does not arise at the points designated. Adebayo was worried that the mode of collection needs some level of upgrading, reiterating that the authority was collecting the fees on behalf of the local governments in the state in order to ease business activities within the port city. Also, LSWLFCA’s Public Affairs Officer, Oputeh Michael, said that the collection of the fee had not affected gridlock along the corridor as insinuated.

He explained: “The wharf landing authority did not contribute to any gridlock along the seaports corridor in Apapa as claimed by the Association of Nigerian Licensed Custom Agents (ANLCA). The authority only has two collection’s points, that is Liverpool under the bridge and wharf road. If you check this two points there is always free flow of traffic on this port access road. Those extorting money from the port corridor are not our staff. “Lagos State government does not champion extortion of imported fairly used vehicles along the ports access roads, because the wharf landing fees was established by the Law of Lagos State House of Assembly and the approval given by Federal Joint Tax Board in 2009, during the administration of Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...