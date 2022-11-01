Landlady arraigned for allegedly killing tenant

A 55-year old woman, Cecilia Idowu, has been arraigned before an Akure Chief Magistrate’s Court, for allegedly killing her tenant.

The defendant, a landlady to the 26-year-old deceased tenant, Stephen Haruna was arrested at her residence at Oke-Igbala Street, Oge axis of Okeagbe-Akoko, Akoko North West Local Government after neighbours reported the crime to the police.

With the corpse found in a well within the compound of the house, the accused was arraigned before the court on two-count charge of conspiracy and murder, to which she pleaded not guilty.

According to Police prosecutor, Simon Wada, Cecilia, conspired with others at large to commit the offence, adding that she allegedly killed Stephen by giving him palm oil to drink in the midnight, which resulted to his death.

Thereafter, the prosecutor alleged, the woman invited some people to assist her throw Stephen’s corpse into the well in her compound.

He said, “My Lord, the woman and the deceased were the only occupants of the house and she confessed to seeing him when he returned home by 10:00pm.

“A calabash filled with palm oil was found in the woman’s apartment,” Wada told the court.

The police, however, said they were yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder of Stephen, as to know why and how the deceased drank the oil and while he was thrown inside the well.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...