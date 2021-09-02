Metro & Crime

Landlady in police net for killing tenant

Posted on

A 45-year-old landlady has been arrested by the police in Ondo State for allegedly killing her tenant. The landlady identified as Folasade, who was said to have been having issues with her tenant, Omolola Oladipupo, allegedly hit the deceased on the head which resulted to her death.The incident was said to have happened on Tuesday at Taotao Street, Lotogbe area of Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state. The landlady was said to have pushed the deceased tenant who she accused of walking across her pot while she was cooking.

According to the husband of the deceased, Mr Ikudabo Ola-dipupo: “I heard that my wife said she wanted to pass, and that the landlady should remove her pot from where she was cooking on the way where we pass to the kitchen, before I would come out of the house, my landlady had pushed my wife on the floor.

When I saw her condition, I quickly rushed her to the hospital where she was confirmed dead.” The suspect, on her part, said, the deceased held her wrapper and removed it after she made attempt to cross her food. She added that after she became infuriated, she pushed the tenant and she fell on the floor. Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Fumilayo Odunlami, stated that investigations had commenced. The police spokesperson added that the corpse had been deposited at the morgue in a general hospital.

Our Reporters

