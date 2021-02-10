Metro & Crime

Landlady’s daughter beats tenant to death over electricity bill

Posted on Author Reporter

 

An argument over electricity bills which ensued between a landlady’s daughter, Ms Tina Essi, and her tenant, has allegedly led to the tenant’s death in Ikorodu area of Lagos.
Until the dastardly incident, both were residents of No 26 Orijamogun Street, Oreyo, Ikorodu, Lagos.
However, Tina is currently cooling her heels with the at the State Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Panti, Yaba, Lagos.
Giving details into Tina’s arrest, Spokesperson of the command, CSP Ademuyiwa Adejobi said Police preliminary investigation revealed that on January 31, 2021, an argument, over the payment of electricity bills, ensued between the duo which led to a fight.
Following the fight, the deceased had continually suffered severe pains, unfortunately, on Saturday, February 6 at about 7am while the deceased was being rushed to the General Hospital, Ikorodu, he gave up the ghost.
The Police operatives attached to Ikorodu Division of the command were contacted and arrested the suspect immediately.
The Commissioner of Police has ordered that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Departmet (SCIID), Panti for thorough investigation.
The Spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command CP Hakeem Odumosu has, however, urged the relatives of the deceased to remain calm as the command will do the needful to have justice done in the matter.
The police boss also appealed to Lagosians to always manage their differences and conflicts with maturity and seek Police intervention where necessary to avoid untimely deaths and running into troubles.

Reporter

