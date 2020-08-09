Landlord demands N105m rent from Bayelsa PDP

The landlord of the building that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bayelsa State once used as it’s secretariat, Mr Chubby Ben Walson at the weekend urged the leadership of the party in the state to ensure it settles the six years arrears of his rent amounting to N105 million before vacating his property.

Walton, who rented out the six winged storey building to the state PDP to use as secretariat since 2008, said the party has been owing him for six years now without paying, disclosing that instead of paying for his property, the party wrote to him that they were vacating the building.

On June 18, 2020 the state High Court sitting in delivered a judgement mandated the leadership of the party to pay a total sum N105 million to the landlord being the outstanding rent owed for the property.

Walton said: “After the judgement, the party through one of his executives approached his lawyer on how to settle the debt, only for me to realize that the party was just buying time to vacate the building without settling the debt.

“The party state Chairman, Solomon Agwana and Secretary, Gesiye Isowo has written to me stating that they were officially vacating my property after destroying same. In the said letter, the party admitted that they have been in occupation of my property from August 1, 2008 till date and yet have wickedly refused to pay me the due rent for the past six years.

“PDP refusing to pay me my due rent is simply the story of callousness and wickedness. That is the property they have been occupying to record several electoral victories in Bayelsa State.

“I will still take steps to seek redress for the damage and destruction of my property and PDP should not in any way wail or bemoan their faith if the law of karma visits it.”

But the state leadership of PDP, in a letter to the landlord, signed by its state Chairman, Hon. Solomon Agwana and Secretary, Hon. Gesiye Isowo, admitted that they had been using the property from August 2008, informing him that they have vacated the building but did not state if they will offset the outstanding rents.

