Metro & Crime

Landlord dies as building collapses in Lagos

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

A landlord, Pastor Daniel Obasi, yesterday lost his file when his two-storey building under construction collapsed at Isawo area of Ikorodu, Lagos. Several other people were injured when the building collapsed. The New Telegraph learnt that the collapsed building was an attachment to the main building. The landlord, Obasi, died after he was trapped by the rubble of the building.

The incident, which occurred at 77, Tapa Road, Oke- Ojo, Isawo, about 2.30pm, threw the entire community into mourning on Eid-el Kabir day. Although the cause of the collapse couldn’t be ascertained at press time, residents of the area suspected that the building caved in because the construction started while sandfilled land was yet to compact properly as well as the use of substandard building materials. The spokesman for the Na-tional Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), South-West Zone, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, said the remains of the landlord had been evacuated to the mortuary by the police.

He said: “The landlord, Pastor Daniel Obasi, was trapped but the body was recovered. The police have taken the body to the morgue of the General Hospital, Ikorodu. The collapsed building was an attachment to the main building in front. “According to a neighbour, construction works were suspended today (yesterday) due to the Eid-el Kabir celebration. Workers were at work yesterday till late evening. “Cause of collapse was suspected to be inadequate timeline to allow sand-filled land to compact properly before commencement of construction and poor building materials as attributed by neighbours.”Meanwhile, as at the time of filing this report, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) were yet to speak on the incident.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Another Buhari ally, Mahmud Tukur, dies in Abuja

Posted on Author Reporter

  A former minister of Commerce and Industry, Dr Mahmud Tukur, is dead. He reportedly died in the early hours of Friday. He was the first Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano and also a former director of Cadbury Nigeria. Close family members confirmed his death. Dr Tukur was a close associate of President Muhammadu Buhari. […]
Metro & Crime

Two feared killed, several injured as Okorocha, Uzodinma’s supporters clash over seized estate

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two people were reportedly killed and several others injured on Sunday when supporters of a former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, clashed with the supporters of the current governor of the state, Hope Uzodinma, at Royal Spring Hotel, Akachi, Owerri over Okorocha’s seized estate. The Imo State government had earlier seized some properties […]
Metro & Crime

Contraband worth N1.2bn seized by North Central Joint Border Operations

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

North Central Joint Border Drill Operation, comprising Kwara, Kogi, Niger and Benue states, has impounded contraband goods worth N1.2 billion between May and July this year. Also, it arrested 53 suspects who will be taken to court after investigation. Briefing journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Wednesday, the Coordinator, Comptroller Mohammed Uba Garba, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica