Landlord dies as building collapses in Lagos

A landlord, Pastor Daniel Obasi, yesterday lost his file when his two-storey building under construction collapsed at Isawo area of Ikorodu, Lagos. Several other people were injured when the building collapsed. The New Telegraph learnt that the collapsed building was an attachment to the main building. The landlord, Obasi, died after he was trapped by the rubble of the building.

The incident, which occurred at 77, Tapa Road, Oke- Ojo, Isawo, about 2.30pm, threw the entire community into mourning on Eid-el Kabir day. Although the cause of the collapse couldn’t be ascertained at press time, residents of the area suspected that the building caved in because the construction started while sandfilled land was yet to compact properly as well as the use of substandard building materials. The spokesman for the Na-tional Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), South-West Zone, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, said the remains of the landlord had been evacuated to the mortuary by the police.

He said: “The landlord, Pastor Daniel Obasi, was trapped but the body was recovered. The police have taken the body to the morgue of the General Hospital, Ikorodu. The collapsed building was an attachment to the main building in front. “According to a neighbour, construction works were suspended today (yesterday) due to the Eid-el Kabir celebration. Workers were at work yesterday till late evening. “Cause of collapse was suspected to be inadequate timeline to allow sand-filled land to compact properly before commencement of construction and poor building materials as attributed by neighbours.”Meanwhile, as at the time of filing this report, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) were yet to speak on the incident.

