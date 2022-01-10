Landlords raise the alarm, say robbers rape, rob in Ikorodu Cemetery

Suspected armed robbers have allegedly turned the Eyita Sabo Cemetery to their hideout where they rob and rape innocent residents and landlords of the community in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State. This is the claim of landlords in area as they make passionate appeal to the council Chairman to light up and fence of the entire cemetery to ward-off criminal activities in the area. New Telegraph learnt that on December 10, 2021, one Sikiru Kolawole was arrested with fresh human hand and heart he allegedly exhumed from one of the grave in the cemetery. It was also learnt that armed robbers, rapist and phone snatchers always use the cemetery as their hideout to perpetrate their act. According to Prince Adebisi Badejo, Secretary of Otuja Har mony Estate, criminals are using the cemetery to commit different atrocities at night without being challenged. He said as a result of the crime being committed in the cemetery and CDA close to the cemetery, they approached the council Chairman who pleaded that they should advise him on what to do to put a stop to criminal activities going on in the cemetery. “We then gave him six solutions, part of the solution was to light up the cemetery and cut the grasses, raise the fence and fortified the security to ward- off criminals using the place as their hideout. To our surprise none of the advice has been fully implemented in the cemetery. “The light installed in the cemetery is just three, first week in December last year a suspect was arrested in the cemetery when he came to exhume fresh corpse and cut off the hand and heart, but to the surprise of the residents and landlords the security guard said we attacked them. The cemetery has become a threat zone where women are being raped, their phones and other valuables are being collected from them on daily basis. “While, we are saying that if the area is lightened up it would prevent robbers and rapist to operate, we are calling on Lagos State government and other political office holders from the zone to come to our aid.” A resident, Mr. Ibrahim Ishola told our correspondent that it was not the first time ritual killers would scale the fence of the cemetery to exhume corpse and cut off any part of human bodies they want in the cemetery.
Related Articles
Motorists, commuters fret as traffic robbers return in Lagos
As the year draws to an end, crime rates in some parts of Lagos State have begun to spike. The most worrisome crime trend is the return of traffic robbers. Many residents, however, have often argued that traffic robbers and robberies were part and parcel of the state. Presently in the Lagos metropolis, cases of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Court sentences man to death for killing 2 women in Kogi
The Kogi State High Court sitting in Lokoja has sentenced a middle-aged man, Danladi Ichado to death by hanging for stabbing two women, Rabiyetu Yusufu and Jemila Yakubu to death. Justice Nicodemus Awulu of Kogi High Court 5 passed the sentence in his judgement on a case of culpable homicide brought against the convict. Awulu […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
CACOVID donates N1.4bn equipment to NCDC
To boost Covid-19 testing across the country, the private sector-led Coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has donated N1.4 billion worth of medical supplies to the Federal Government. It also donated additional 26,400 test kits sufficient to set up six fully functional COVID-19 medical laboratories in the fight against the pandemic. Presenting the test kits […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)