Landlords raise the alarm, say robbers rape, rob in Ikorodu Cemetery

Suspected armed robbers have allegedly turned the Eyita Sabo Cemetery to their hideout where they rob and rape innocent residents and landlords of the community in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State. This is the claim of landlords in area as they make passionate appeal to the council Chairman to light up and fence of the entire cemetery to ward-off criminal activities in the area. New Telegraph learnt that on December 10, 2021, one Sikiru Kolawole was arrested with fresh human hand and heart he allegedly exhumed from one of the grave in the cemetery. It was also learnt that armed robbers, rapist and phone snatchers always use the cemetery as their hideout to perpetrate their act. According to Prince Adebisi Badejo, Secretary of Otuja Har mony Estate, criminals are using the cemetery to commit different atrocities at night without being challenged. He said as a result of the crime being committed in the cemetery and CDA close to the cemetery, they approached the council Chairman who pleaded that they should advise him on what to do to put a stop to criminal activities going on in the cemetery. “We then gave him six solutions, part of the solution was to light up the cemetery and cut the grasses, raise the fence and fortified the security to ward- off criminals using the place as their hideout. To our surprise none of the advice has been fully implemented in the cemetery. “The light installed in the cemetery is just three, first week in December last year a suspect was arrested in the cemetery when he came to exhume fresh corpse and cut off the hand and heart, but to the surprise of the residents and landlords the security guard said we attacked them. The cemetery has become a threat zone where women are being raped, their phones and other valuables are being collected from them on daily basis. “While, we are saying that if the area is lightened up it would prevent robbers and rapist to operate, we are calling on Lagos State government and other political office holders from the zone to come to our aid.” A resident, Mr. Ibrahim Ishola told our correspondent that it was not the first time ritual killers would scale the fence of the cemetery to exhume corpse and cut off any part of human bodies they want in the cemetery.

