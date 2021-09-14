Metro & Crime

Landlord’s son allegedly kills tenant over rent

A son of a landlord, Samuel Omojola has been arrested for allegedly killing his father’s tenant during a fight in Akure, the Ondo State capital over rent.

 

The incident, which happened in Oke-Ijebu area of the state capital, was said to have started after an argument ensued between the landlord and the deceased tenant.

 

According to sources, the deceased was killed by Omojola, who, in the process of defending his father, hit the tenant on the head with a plank. One of the sources said trouble started when the landlord, had a disagreement with his tenant over issues bordering on house rent.

 

The source added that the landlord who accused the tenant of insulting him, called his son who took over the fight and engaged the tenant before he allegedly killed him.

 

“The tenant fell on the floor in the pool of his own blood while concerned  neighbours who came out to intervene rushed him to the hospital where he was admitted and died two days after.”

 

Immediately the death of the victim filtered into town, some family and friends of the deceased mobilised to the landlord’s house and attempted setting it ablaze.

 

 

But the timely intervention of homicides detectives from Ijapo Police Station prevented them from razing down the building. The team of detectives who were drafted to the scene of the crime were also said to have apprehended the suspect.

 

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the State Police Command could not be reached as at press time, but the case was said to have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department SCIID for further investigation

