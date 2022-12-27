News

Landmine explosion injures 2 in Niger community

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna  Comment(0)

Landmines suspected to have been planted by terrorists in a community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State have exploded and injured two persons, Mr. Ezra and Nuhu Dogo while on their way to Afapi from Chukuba village.

It should be recalled that in February this year, a landmine explosion which occurred along Galadiman Kogo axis in the same Shiroro Local Government rocked the Niger State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps operational vehicle killing four personnel instantly while the driver of the vehicle sustained very serious injuries.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun told our Correspondent that the two victims have been rushed to the hospital and are responding to treatment.

According to him: “The incident is true; the landmines exploded when they (victims) rode their motorcycle on it which exploded. Luckily they were rushed to the hospital.”

Speaking to New Telegraph, the President Lakpama Youth Assembly, Comrade Jibrin Allawa said they were moving from Chukuba to Afapi when they rode on the landmine.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

A fractured and bleeding APC – my earlier predictions

Posted on Author MIKE OZEKHOME

Events currently happening within the APC which suggest a political implosion have now forced me to recall my Nostradamic prophetic periscope of the APC as far back as 30th May, 2015, a day after President Buhari’s government was inaugurated. I followed this up in June, 2015.   In all, I predicted the present schism within […]
News

Fuel, electricity hike: FG’ll mitigate economic hardship on citizenry, says Akume

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Minister of Special Duties and Inter – Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, yesterday said President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was working hard to mitigate the economic hardship occasioned by the hike in prices of petrol and electricity tariff. Akume, who disclosed this in Abuja, recently when he received a top management delegate from one of […]
News

Hungary will start to import Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine from December

Posted on Author Reporter

  Hungary will start importing small quantities of a Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine in December for final testing and licensing, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a Facebook video on Thursday. Budapest will ramp up Russian vaccine imports from late January and a Hungarian company may be able to switch from flu shot production to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica