Landmine explosion injures 2 in Niger community

Landmines suspected to have been planted by terrorists in a community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State have exploded and injured two persons, Mr. Ezra and Nuhu Dogo while on their way to Afapi from Chukuba village.

It should be recalled that in February this year, a landmine explosion which occurred along Galadiman Kogo axis in the same Shiroro Local Government rocked the Niger State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps operational vehicle killing four personnel instantly while the driver of the vehicle sustained very serious injuries.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun told our Correspondent that the two victims have been rushed to the hospital and are responding to treatment.

According to him: “The incident is true; the landmines exploded when they (victims) rode their motorcycle on it which exploded. Luckily they were rushed to the hospital.”

Speaking to New Telegraph, the President Lakpama Youth Assembly, Comrade Jibrin Allawa said they were moving from Chukuba to Afapi when they rode on the landmine.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...