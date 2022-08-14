News

Landslide: 65 Houses for demolition in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Over 65 households in Ogwuma Edda, Afikpo South Local Government Area, Ebonyi State would be evacuated from the area following landslide which has shattered the village with some houses lost to the disaster.

Governor Dave Umahi announced this on Saturday evening when he inspected efforts to clear earlier blocked by the slide which occurred two weeks ago.

The last two weeks incident is the second time the disaster occurred this year.
Umahi while addressing the people of the area after inspecting the village said, Federal Government has approved the request of the state government to assist in the reconstruction of the retaining wall of the Ogwuma Edda, section of the Ebunwana-Ekoli Edda road in Afikpo South Local Government Area affected by the landslide.

Governor Umahi while thanking President Muhammadu Buhari for immediate approval of the request for intervention, appealed for understanding by residents of the area to enable the Government handle the situation.

The Governor observed that over sixty five households inhabiting the hill along the retaining wall would be relocated to pave way for remedial work on the road.

“Let me thank our dear President very highly and I want the Edda people to thank him too. I didn’t even see him. I just wrote a letter to him while in Abuja and he immediately approved an intervention.

“What will happen is that we will get a place to resettle these people. We need to have a kind of small estate where these people will have to settle.

“Work will start immediately from Monday. We will know the houses that will be going and we will mark them.

 

“You will indicate where these people are going to be relocated and I want you people as Edda Community to help those people who will no longer stay here because when they stay here, not only will their lives be at stake but also it will cause more slide.

 

“Sliding is a very dangerous thing. It gulps a lot of money to remedy. So, let those who are staying near there be evacuated. We need to be our brother’s keepers.
Umahi further directed the Chairman of the Council, Dr. Eni Uduma Chima to secure a new settlement for residents of the affected area for onward evacuation”, he said.

 

