Landslide hits Anambra community

Massive landslide yesterday hits Oko community in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, claiming economic trees and threatening the Federal Polytechnic Oko. Oko is a community suffering perennial gully erosion for over 30 years, with over 50 buildings said to have been ravaged by the gully before yesterday’s landslide. Also being threatened is the ancestral home of former Vice President, late Alex Ekwueme, with the gully situated 200 meters from his compound. An eye witness said; “The distance affected is almost a kilometre away from the original gully.

This indicates that the gully erosion ravaging some parts of the community has taken a new dimension. “A large drainage said to have been constructed by RONASCO, a construction company, contracted to reclaim lost land in the 80s sank inside the gully this afternoon.

“To worsen the situation, the affected location is less than 100 meters away from Oko roundabout, which leads to Federal Polytechnic, Oko as well as Federal College of Education (Technical) Umunze.” Some of the residents interviewed were bewildered that there was no sign of the disaster, they suspected that the heavy rains in the area in the last few days may have contributed to the disaster.

“The Agulu-Nanka- Oko erosion has been a major national ecological disaster. Indigenes of the area have lamented the near total neglect by the authorities”, the source said. It will be recalled that similar tragedy struck in the same community four years ago when a four-storey building, nearing completion, collapsed, killing three people and injuring one.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...