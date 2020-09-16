Lanlehin, 30,000 Oyo ADC members join APC

The rank of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State swelled yesterday as Senator Olufemi Lanlehin, many political heavyweights and over 30,000 members of the Africa Democratic Party (ADC) dumped the party and pledged loyalty for the national ruling party.

Lanlehin, who was ADC gubernatorial candidate in the 2019 election at an expanded meeting held on Monday at his Ibadan residence, resolved with his loyalists to join APC and reposition ahead of 2023 general election in the Pace Setter State.

The former federal lawmaker briefed the attendees on a series of reconciliatory meetings he had attended with top echelons of the APC in Abuja, saying “the reconciliation process by the National Reconciliation Committee of the APC headed by His Excellency, Governor of Jigawa State, AlhajiMohammed Badaru Abubakar, supported by four other governors, including Ekiti State’s Governor Kayode Fayemi, is clearly succeeding in its given task.” While assuring loyalists drawn from 33 Local Government Areas of the state who had thronged his Adabeji, Ibadan residence for the meeting, Lanlehin reminded them of his unfailing desire to always prioritize the interest of the common man as the propeople steps he had taken thus far would remain centre-piece.

