Lanre Bhadmus Industries celebrates 50-years of manufacturing excellence

In its bid to continue to deliver end-to-end solutions, leading manufacturing company, Lanre Bhadmus Industries Limited, has invested in new technology from manufacturing machinery to innovative formulations, as it aims to continually meet the standards required by OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) for continued quality service delivery to its customers.

This development came on the back of celebrating its 50 years milestone. The investment validates the company’s commitment to constantly providing high quality products and services to its customers. Over the last 50 years, the company has grown from being a manufacturer of car care and household products and contract packaging, to producing high performance lubricants, hotel amenities for the hospitality industry, and more recently sanitizers.

The company has also contributed to industry growth and economic development through the automobile and FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) sectors. Giving his remarks on the 50th anniversary of the company, its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Lanre Bhadmus, said: “This is an incredible milestone for the company. We have only been able to achieve this through hard work, passion and dedication from all our team members, customers; and ongoing support from our families and friends.

