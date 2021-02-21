Body & Soul

Lanre Kehinde and Uti are suave in Oni-Basket collection

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

There is no better way to show off a collection than to put it on good looking men.

Wole Job menswear fashion line recently dropped a new collection titled, ‘Oni-Basket’ reloaded which is a sequel to their first collection.

 

Popular television star Uti Nwachukwu and footballer Lanre Kehinde were dashing in the pieces from the collection which features designs inspired by basket weaves created using the richest of floral print and cotton fabrics.

 

This season, Wole Job’s signature work highlights the beauty of basket weave infused in fashion with the collection containing exclusive and limited designs that is a must have for every man with panache!

 

The ultra fine collection is a perfect combination of colours, cuts, designs and style.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Why Dapo Lam Adeshina’s popularity is unassailable in Oyo State

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

S on of former Governor of Oyo State, late Lam Adeshina, Honorable Dapo Adeshina, no doubt ranks high among most visible politicians in the Pace Setter state, Oyo.       Some might want to argue that the youthful politician rose on account of his father who was a heavyweight political gladiator. However, it is […]
Body & Soul

Lavish owambe party is massive part of my life –DJ Cuppy

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Celebrated Nigerian Disc Jockey and musician, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy has described the partying nature of Nigerians, which the Yorubas call owambe, as a massive part of her culture.   In a recent interview with innovative, family-oriented TV channel, iVogue TV, Cuppy noted that as a DJ, she gets to experience the […]
Body & Soul

Comedienne WarriPikin’s blunt advice to married men

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigeria’s top comedian, Anita Asuoha popularly known as WarriPikin has advised married men to earn respect from their wives rather than command it with assult.   In one of her recent videos on social media that is gradually going viral, the social media influencer and event compere was blunt in her statement, stressing that there […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica