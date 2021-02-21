Lanre Kehinde and Uti are suave in Oni-Basket collection

There is no better way to show off a collection than to put it on good looking men.

Wole Job menswear fashion line recently dropped a new collection titled, ‘Oni-Basket’ reloaded which is a sequel to their first collection.

Popular television star Uti Nwachukwu and footballer Lanre Kehinde were dashing in the pieces from the collection which features designs inspired by basket weaves created using the richest of floral print and cotton fabrics.

This season, Wole Job’s signature work highlights the beauty of basket weave infused in fashion with the collection containing exclusive and limited designs that is a must have for every man with panache!

The ultra fine collection is a perfect combination of colours, cuts, designs and style.

