Lanre Rasaq’s death, big loss to Lagos, Epe -Tinubu

All Progressives Congress National Leader,Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has described the passing of prominent politician, businessman and APC chieftain in Lagos State, Chief Lanre Rasaq, as a big loss to the state.

He said Rasaq who died on Saturday at 74 after a brief illness was a grassroots politician, party loyalist and believer in the progressive cause.

In a condolence message issued yesterday by his Media Office and signed by his Media Aide, Tunde Rahman, the former Lagos governor said:“I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Chief LanreRasaq, a grassroots politician, well-known ally and a defender of the progressive cause.

“A member of our Governance Advisory Council in Lagos and one of the apex leaders in Lagos East, Chief Rasaq is an important part of our political movement. “He was a loyal and energetic party manwho did a lot for APC, Lagos State and his Epe hometown.”

