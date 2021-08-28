Sports

Lanreleke Sports Academy picks five players on three years scholarship

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The train of Lanreleke Sports Academy U-13 recruitment rode into the ancient City of Benin on Wednesday, August 25, in full capacity with the presence of former Real Madrid and Super Eagles’ forward, Mutiu Adepoju and a host of others. Mutiu “Headmaster” Adepoju while addressing the young athletes of various sports accentuated discipline, dedication, and determination for the teens who have been presented a good platform that will help them attain their desired height in life, academically and sports-wise. “This is a good platform and I would say you guys are lucky, because during our days we never had this, yet we worked hard to make it, this platform shows that something is coming and you must work hard to get it.” “If you are picked, a big thing is sure to happen to you in the future because when you get there, you won’t come out of that place the same again.

Thanks to Engineer Lanre Adeleke for this initiative which is not restricted to his home state alone, he thought of the state he lived which is Delta State, Edo State, Lagos, and Oyo state with other states of the country to be included in subsequent recruitment to make it national.”

“What I can only advise you now is, wherever you are, education is very important as well as sports and the two goes hands in hands; it’s now left for you to be disciplined, discipline is very important, dedication is very important and determination when you are doing whatever you are doing – those three deals were my watchwords when I was young and that was how I could achieve all I achieved; so with discipline, dedication and determination, hard work and everything, you will go places.” In his words, the academy administrative head, Egbunu Chike said sports and education are core tenants at the LSA and the objective is to raise well-rounded human beings. “Our target is to raise individuals who will be sound academically and also could aspire to become the best in whatever sports they will choose to do. This will be like a guinea pig and the school is starting newly with students, forty in all, gathered from Delta, Lagos, Edo, Oyo, and Osun State will be our mainstay and will be on full scholarship with their parents not paying a kobo.” “We are picking those of you who are not more than 13 or 14 years now, so that by the time you have three years if training with us, you won’t remain the same person that came into the school, that’s the platform we have set for you and we hope you will avail yourself this opportunity.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Quadri lifts Paralympians to Tokyo 2021

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Africa’s number one table tennis player Aruna Quadri has donated equipment valued at over 1400 Euros (N.75m) to two athletes – Isau Ogunkunble and Faith Obazuaye.   At a presentation held in Lagos on Tuesday, December 15, the Rio Olympic Games quarterfinalist gave support to Paralympians in their quest to make Nigeria proud at Tokyo […]
Sports

Edu: What Ozil must do to win back his Arsenal place

Posted on Author Reporter

Arsenal Technical Director Edu has offered Mesut Ozil a lifeline by insisting that any player who performs well enough in training can win a place in Mikel Arteta’s squad. Ozil did not play a minute of football for Arsenal after the Premier League’s restart in June and played no part in the Community Shield against […]
Sports

Abayomi, Osewa win as Topshot UTR gathers momentum

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Philip Abayomi and Micheal Osewa on Thursday won in some of the early matches decided at the ongoing Topshot Universal Tennis Rating tournament taking place in Lagos. Abayomi defeated Ayoola Micheal 7/5, 6/4 in a keenly contested match in the boys category of the competition. Osewa also defeated Gabriel Inyang 6/0, 6/3 to move into […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica