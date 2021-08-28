Lanreleke Sports Academy picks five players on three years scholarship

The train of Lanreleke Sports Academy U-13 recruitment rode into the ancient City of Benin on Wednesday, August 25, in full capacity with the presence of former Real Madrid and Super Eagles’ forward, Mutiu Adepoju and a host of others. Mutiu “Headmaster” Adepoju while addressing the young athletes of various sports accentuated discipline, dedication, and determination for the teens who have been presented a good platform that will help them attain their desired height in life, academically and sports-wise. “This is a good platform and I would say you guys are lucky, because during our days we never had this, yet we worked hard to make it, this platform shows that something is coming and you must work hard to get it.” “If you are picked, a big thing is sure to happen to you in the future because when you get there, you won’t come out of that place the same again.

Thanks to Engineer Lanre Adeleke for this initiative which is not restricted to his home state alone, he thought of the state he lived which is Delta State, Edo State, Lagos, and Oyo state with other states of the country to be included in subsequent recruitment to make it national.”

“What I can only advise you now is, wherever you are, education is very important as well as sports and the two goes hands in hands; it’s now left for you to be disciplined, discipline is very important, dedication is very important and determination when you are doing whatever you are doing – those three deals were my watchwords when I was young and that was how I could achieve all I achieved; so with discipline, dedication and determination, hard work and everything, you will go places.” In his words, the academy administrative head, Egbunu Chike said sports and education are core tenants at the LSA and the objective is to raise well-rounded human beings. “Our target is to raise individuals who will be sound academically and also could aspire to become the best in whatever sports they will choose to do. This will be like a guinea pig and the school is starting newly with students, forty in all, gathered from Delta, Lagos, Edo, Oyo, and Osun State will be our mainstay and will be on full scholarship with their parents not paying a kobo.” “We are picking those of you who are not more than 13 or 14 years now, so that by the time you have three years if training with us, you won’t remain the same person that came into the school, that’s the platform we have set for you and we hope you will avail yourself this opportunity.

