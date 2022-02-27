LAPO, Mercy Corps partner to support vulnerable Nigerian farmers

LAPO, a leading Micro-finance Bank (MfB) in Nigeria, is collaborating with Mercy Corps, an international NGO, to support smallholder farmers in Borno, Adamawa, Yobe and Gombe states.

Both organisations consummated the collaboration on Saturday, in Abuja, while signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to that effect. Cynthia Ikponmwosa, Managing Director of LAPO MfB, said that the collaboration was in furtherance of the bank’s mandate of social and economic empowerment of vulnerable members of the society. Ikponmwosa said that the MfB promoted interventions like access to financial services to small holder farmers and other Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria.

“This MoU re-emphasises our 30-year mandate of economic empowerment of members of the low income households, who are the most vulnerable.

“We further contribute to enhancing financial inclusion and rural economic resilience,” she said. She expressed hope for a fruitful collaboration with Mercy Corps in their bid to support smallholder farmers in parts of the insurgency- ravaged North East to improve their farming yields and economic power.

Ndubisi Anyanwu, Country Director of Mercy Corps, said that the corps was a global human development organisation committed to uplifting the lives of vulnerable people worldwide. Anyanwu said that the MoU with LAPO MfB had created an opportunity to further expand and promote economic growth, whilst reducing hunger amongst vulnerable Nigerians.

“This is our decade of operation in Nigeria and we have been able to empower thousands of our vulnerable beneficiaries in the areas of financial inclusion, education, income generation, agriculture, sanitation and hygiene.

