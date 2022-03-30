News

LAPO MFB, Wevvo Nigeria set to support female breadwinners

Posted on Author Mutiat Lawore Comment(0)

LAPO Microfinance Bank Limited (LAPO MfB), a premium microfinance institution in sub-Sahara Africa, partners with the Wevvo Nigeria, a non-governmental organisation to provide support to female bread winners who are Widows, Divorcees or Single Mothers (WDS). Speaking with the media, Ikponmwosa Cynthia, Managing Director, LAPO MfB said: “LAPO MfB is a pro-women organisation of over 30 years, providing easy access to micro-credits to women and free social advocacy services – health, legal aids, skills acquisition and scholarships for clients children to bridge the poverty gaps in a sustainable manner. “Today, over N1 trillion has been disbursed in micro- credit to women in Nigeria. Women and children are referred to as vulnerable.”

 

