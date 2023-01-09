Politics

Large crowd welcomes Sokoto PDP campaign train in Rabah, Wurno LGs

In continuation of its ongoing statewide campaign for its Governorship, National Assembly, and State Assembly candidates, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State visited the historic town of Rabah to an uproarious reception by supporters of the party in the area.

Delivering his remarks, the state’s Governor, Aminu Tambuwal appreciated the large turnout of party faithful, particularly women and youths.The area being part of insecurity ravaged local government in the state, the governor pledged that a vote for Atiku will be a recipe for an end to insecurity in the area and the eastern part of Sokoto State in general, by God’s grace.

Tambuwal also harped on youth employment, as well as women empowerment. Citing the instance of the recent employment drive of the administration on health workers. He made a mockery of some neighboring states for their inability to pay workers’ salaries as and when due. And as the governorship candidate, Tambuwal assures that, Mallam Saidu Umar will carry on with the laudable projects of the administration if elected by the grace of God.

In his speech, the governorship candidate, Mallam Saidu Umar, (Malam Ubandoman Sokoto) noted the Sardauna of Sokoto, Ahmadu Bello’s exploits as a political leader, and prayed for the repose of his soul. He described as heartwarming the large crowd of party supporters which he said signpost Rabah as a PDP safe territory.

Extolling Governor Tambuwal for his development strides across the state, Malam Ubandoma promised to consolidate on the successes attained and initiate more.

About 15,060 defectors ditched the APC and joined the PDP. The leader of the defectors, Hon. Tukur Sansani ‘Yar Tsakkuwa said the politics of inclusion and the dynamic leadership style of the PDP in the state informed their decision to join the party. Another highlight of the event was the donation of 22 motorcycles to all PDP ward chairmen in the local government area by the Speaker SOHA, Aminu Manya Achida.

Chairman of the party, Bello A. Goronyo, DG Campaign Council, Yusuf Suleiman; Senatorial candidate, Shuaibu Gwanda Gobir, Nasiru Dalhatu Bafarawa.

Hassan Muhammad Rabah.

PDP Women leader, Kulu Rabah calls on voters to file out on election day to ensure PDP’s victory at the polls.

Leading the campaign in the ancient town of Wurno, Governor Tambuwal in his remarks, he said Wurno LG has benefitted from a substantial number of projects, assuring speedy completion of all ongoing ones, while pledging the actualization of the Lugu Dam.

The Governor could not hide his joy as he lauded the State Assembly Speaker, Hon. Aminu Achida over his support to party activities and the other PDP officials in the area for their exemplary leadership.

Tambuwal also slammed the State APC Chairman, Isah Achida for denying his two children their rights to benefit from scholarship grant despite meriting it, from the present administration due to political ill-feeling.

On his part, the governorship candidate Mallam Saidu Umar, while acknowledging Governor Tambuwal for landmark projects on water, roads, health, irrigation farming in the local government, he promised to complete all ongoing projects and initiate new ones.

Meanwhile, he seized the opportunity to sound a word of caution on the opposition politicians against unguarded utterances.

About 12, 822 APC faithful dumped their party and embraced the PDP.

 

 

 

 

