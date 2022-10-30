Metro & Crime

Large ransom allegedly paid as kidnappers release former Enugu SSG, UNN students

Dr. Dan Shere, a former secretary to the Enugu State government, has been set free.

Shere was abducted on Thursday alongside other road users and passengers. Also released were a number of University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) students who were also kidnapped along the Ugwogo/Opi by-pass.

However, Shere and the other captives were freed on Saturday evening, which caused excitement throughout the entire town of Nsukka.

There were celebrations in his home town in Nsukka Saturday.

A large ransom is believed to have been paid for his release.

 

