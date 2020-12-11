Large religious gatherings spreading COVID-19, says PTF

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic (PTF) has accused religious organizations of holding large gatherings capable of spreading the virus. The PTF chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, in his comments at a briefing yesterday called on state governments to enforce COVID-19 protocols and Non-Pharmaceutical Initiatives.

He said: “We have observed, rather sadly, that Nigerians, particularly some faith based organ-isations, have continued to hold events of large gatherings capable of spreading the virus. The PTF urges all subnational entities that signed the protocols with these organisations have primary responsibility for enforcing the protocols and NPIs to step up their roles of enforcement.” Mustapha added that the PTF has also continued to engage with relevant stakeholders on the issues arising from the impact of COVID-19, including mental health, drug use and genderbased violence.

He said he joined the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to launch the campaign against gender-based violence particularly triggered by COVID. “It is true that family economies have collapsed, jobs lost, mental health issues have arisen, some persons have taken to drugs and rape has escalated. The solution is to exercise enormous self-restraint, vigilance and the PTF urges that citizens should take advantage of the mental health programmes nearest to them”, the SGF said.

The SGF further noted that the COVID 19 pandemic has persisted in the disruption of human activities. “We have just received a report that one of the annual events of a critical security agency has ended abruptly out of abundance of caution, due to detection of an infected personnel.

The significance of this occurrence is that testing is critical to the success of our national response. We therefore urge Nigerian and organisers of events to vigorously pursue the path of testing especially for delegates attending events.

