News

Large Turnout As EFCC Auctions 35 Cars In Abuja

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

 

There was a large turnout of people on Tuesday at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) office in Abuja with the commencement of the auctioning of 35 cars.

 

The exercise followed the order of the final forfeitures secured by the anti-graft agency from the courts.

 

Channels Television observed that prospective buyers trooped into the EFCC Office in the Federal Capital Territory, where the cars are displayed pictorially for prospective buyers to choose from.

 

EFCC Deputy Director, Department of Proceeds of Crime Management, Umma Sulaiman, said there are 35 cars for grab in this auction, and the proceeds from the exercise will be deposited in a special account of the Federal Government at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

 

The EFCC also held a similar exercise last week in Lagos where over 400 were auctioned.

 

According to the agency’s spokesman, the auctioning exercise for forfeited assets would take place across its commands.

 

He explained that the cars are subjects of final forfeiture orders of the court in Lagos, adding that the exercise was in line with the EFCC (Establishment) Act 2004; Public Procurement Act 2007 and the Proceeds of Crimes (Recovery and Management) Act 2022.

 

The cars auctioned are available in four locations in Lagos: 40, Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi, Lagos; 15A Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos; 14 Cameroon Road, Ikoyi Lagos and CVU Obalende, Ikoyi, Lagos.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG to sell three power plants for N434bn

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

Investors to take over Geregu, Omotosho, Calabar plants   Lagos, Abuja, Jos, PH stadia to be concessioned   The Federal Government has revealed that it was making arrangement to sell Geregu, Omotosho and Calabar power plants for N434 billion in 2021. The government also hinted of its plan to concession National Art Theatre, Tafawa Balewa […]
News Top Stories

US prosecutors level fresh $1.6m fraud charge against Rufai

Posted on Author Tunde Sulaiman WITH AGENCY REPORTS

Fresh facts have emerged indicating that Abidemi Rufai, the suspended aide of the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, also tried to swindle the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of nearly $1.6 million. Rufai, who was accused of stealing $350,000 from Washington State as part of a massive pandemic-related fraud, is now facing the fresh […]
News

Ortom evacuates 400 students from Jos over killings

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

No fewer than 400 indigenes of Benue State studying at the University of Jos in Plateau State, have been evacuated by the state government following the unrest in Jos, the Plateau State capital. The students, who were conveyed with about 25 buses, arrived at Makurdi about 12 midnight on Thursday accompanied by heavy security personnel. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica