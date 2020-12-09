Largest-ever Euromillions jackpot of £175m still unclaimed

The largest-ever Euromillions jackpot is still up for grabs after nobody won the top prize on Tuesday.

If one person does win the main prize when it is drawn again on Friday – worth an estimated £175m – they would go to the top of the national lottery rich list, beating last year’s £170m anonymous winner.

Tuesday’s draw numbers were 01, 04, 21, 24, 46 and the Lucky Stars were: 02, 12, reports Sky News.

Sixteen ticket holders won £11,680 each after getting all five of the main numbers and, in the millionaire maker selection, one person became millionaire with the code HZZF32476.

The National Lottery Thunderball numbers were 14, 24, 21, 10, 26 and the Thunderball number was 12.

No-one scooped the top £500,000 prize in the Thunderball draw.

The jackpot has now reached its cap, meaning any prizes in the next winning tier will be boosted for Friday’s draw.

Meanwhile, a couple who won the jackpot back in January last year have given away more than half of their near-£115m prize.

Frances and Patrick Connolly said their first priority was a list of around 50 friends and family and they also set up two charitable foundations – the Kathleen Graham Trust in Northern Ireland, where they are both from, and the PFC Trust in County Durham, where they now live.

Among their good deeds was buying 1,000 presents for patients in hospital on Christmas Day and donating tablets to those isolated from loved ones during the coronavirus lockdown.

After their win, the couple had vowed not to become part of the “jet set”, celebrating their win with a hug and a cup of tea.

They turned down chances to live in a castle and a 15-bedroom stately home which came with a village. Instead they live in a five-bedroom house, albeit with five acres of land, a tennis court and a swimming pool.

